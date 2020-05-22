JD Rucker and I have launched a new podcast network called Freedom First Network, which will be a platform for conservative podcasts. We are bringing together as many good, solid conservatives to unify and work together to help bring back our country. We have a great lineup of podcasters, so stay tuned for show announcements!

My new show is called Freedom One-On-One with Jeff Dornik. This is a long-form conversational podcast featuring a new guest each show to discuss politics, society and culture. I always come at things from a conservative perspective, but always want to hear views that might even disagree with me a bit, which will challenge me to constantly re-evaluate my positions, and see whether I need to reconsider something or have my beliefs validated. It’s a good process to put yourself through, and you can actually go through that process with me with these guests, so I’m really looking forward to this new show!

My first guest was Michael Johns, who was the co-founder of the Tea Party and the speechwriter for President HW Bush. We had a very good discussion about the governmental response to COVID-19, which was varied depending on the state in question. One of the things that we discussed was President Donald Trump’s response. People on the left criticize him and say that he hasn’t done enough, while I shared that I appreciate that he’s deferring to the states. I mean, seriously… when was the last time that you saw a president defer to the states on something of this magnitude! It is quite refreshing to me.

The benefit of deferring to the states is that we can see the results of the leftist responses vs conservative responses. In places like California, Washington, Michigan and New York, we are seeing authoritarian, progressive responses where our constitutional rights are literally being thrown out the window. In places like Florida and South Dakota we are seeing Freedom being embraced, coupled with common sense, practical responses to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The question then becomes: What kind of country do we want to be? Do we want the results of the leftist states that are being run like dictatorships and where we have no rights? Or do we want to be like the conservative states that are preserving our rights while taking precautions to protect its citizens? We have a choice, and we’ll see which direction we’ll take in the November election. I sure hope we choose right!

