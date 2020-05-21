The phones were ringing. A lot. It rang so much that most weren’t able to get through. Who was calling? Illegal aliens in California. Who were they calling? Governor Gavin Newsom’s new hotline through which illegal aliens could get their share of $75,000,000 earmarked for coronavirus relief. It was specifically earmarked for illegal immigrants since they were not included in the federal bailouts.

The State of California is offering $500 each to illegal aliens as part of a $75 million coronavirus relief program — even as it asks federal taxpayers for help paying for its $54 billion deficit.

The program, which launched on Monday, saw phone lines jammed as “undocumented immigrants,” who are ineligible for the federal aid provided thus far, called a state hotline.

The coronavirus shutdowns have affected everyone in America whether they’re citizens or not. Nobody is questioning that. But how can California beg for more money from DC when they’re giving taxpayer funds to illegal immigrants?

