Is justice finally coming for those who engaged in nefarious activities targeting President Trump and members of both his campaign and White House staffs? Will we see a resolution coming from the Senate that the Department of Justice has thus far failed to deliver? Will members of the previous administration as well as carryovers in the “Deep State” face repercussions for their actions that prompted the Russia Hoax for two years?

No. Probably not. But as Senator Lindsey Graham pushes for subpoenas of Deep State operatives like John Brennan, James Clapper, and James Comey, the real action is going to be happening behind the scenes. However, that doesn’t mean the Senate Judiciary Committee’s role in all of this is insignificant. In fact, it may be the most important component of the various “investigations of the investigators” that are all happening simultaneously. First, here’s some background on what Graham is attempting to do:

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) made the announcement in a press release saying that the subpoena authorization “covers a number of documents, communications and testimony from witnesses, including James Comey, Andrew McCabe, James Clapper, John Brennan, Sally Yates, and others.”

Assuming the vote passes, Graham’s subpoena would give the Committee access to:

Documents and communications referenced in, and testimony at a hearing or deposition of any individual named or identified by pseudonym in, the report titled “Review of Four FISA Applications and Other Aspects of the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane Investigation” issued by the U.S. Department of Justice Inspector General Documents and communications related to, and the testimony at a hearing or deposition of any current or former executive branch official or employee involved in, the Crossfire Hurricane investigation (including investigations opened under the Crossfire Hurricane umbrella) or the receipt or analysis of reports prepared by Christopher Steele (commonly referred to as the “Steele dossier”)



The 53 Obama-era officials that are listed as part of Graham’s subpoena included, “Trisha Anderson, Brian Auten, James Baker, William Barr, Dana Boente, Jennifer Boone, John Brennan, James Clapper, Kevin Clinesmith, James Comey, Patrick Conlon, Michael Dempsey, Stuart Evans, Tashina Gauhar, Carl Ghattas, Curtis Heide, Kathleen Kavalec, David Laufman, Stephen Laycock, Jacob Lew, Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe, Mary McCord, Denis McDonough, Arthur McGlynn, Jonathan Moffa, Sally Moyer, Mike Neufield, Sean Newell, Victoria Nuland, Bruce Ohr, Nellie Ohr, Stephanie L. O’Sullivan, Lisa Page, Joseph Pientka, John Podesta, Samantha Power, E.W. “Bill” Priestap, Sarah Raskin, Steve Ricchetti, Susan Rice, Rod Rosenstein, Gabriel Sanz-Rexach, Nathan Sheets, Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, Glenn Simpson, Steve Somma, Peter Strzok, Michael Sussman, Adam Szubin, Jonathan Winer, Christopher Wray, and Sally Yates.”

This is going to get a ton of press when the committee votes on June 4th. Assuming the subpoenas come through and Deep State operatives are called to testify, it’s going to be an unavoidable media frenzy. Leftist mainstream media will do everything it can to downplay or even avoid reporting on it, but interest in this will be high as people look to this for answers about what happened. It won’t just be Republicans watching Fox News, either. The left-leaning networks and publications will be forced to cover it to some extent simply because their audiences, even among Democrats, will want to tune in to see what’s happening.

It’s a scandal, after all, and most Americans are interested in scandals even if it’s their “tribe” that’s the subject of it all.

If there’s going to be real results from a legal perspective, it won’t come from the Senate. These will be part of the Senate’s role in oversight, and while they have the power to recommend prosecution, it still must all run through the Department of Justice. And while all of this is going on, it will be U.S. Attorney John Durham and his team doing the real investigating, just as they’ve been for months.

At this point, I’m skeptical about real justice ever finding these Deep State operatives or members of the previous administration. As much as we’d like to see charges and prosecutions come from this, we’ve waited so long for them that it’s hard to maintain hope. Thankfully, the Senate’s actions will at least draw attention to the scandal itself and the timing couldn’t have been better.

The most likely way we’ll end up seeing “justice” will not be directed towards those who participated in the Russia Hoax. Instead, it will be the Democratic Party who has the most to lose from all of this if Graham and the Judiciary Committee do their oversight jobs sufficiently. This will play out in the public eye months before the November elections. The dirt they’re able to unveil, even with progressive mainstream media putting up smokescreens, will almost certainly be managed into various election issues by Republicans. This is how the real “juice” is going to manifest.

The DoJ may or may not prosecute these Deep State operatives. The Senate Judiciary Committee may or may not be able to recommend charges. But if everyone plays this properly, the real victories will come in November at the ballot boxes.

