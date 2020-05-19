It’s becoming obvious to everyone that the ‘lock-down’ has ended, with the practice of wearing masks and social distancing close behind. But this hasn’t stopped the insufferably self-righteous authoritarian left from still trying to instill fear, trying to keep a white-knuckled death grip on an excuse to control everyone else.

As the states are reopening, it’s been reported that there have been no spikes COVID cases and deaths. Some find this puzzling, given that these were supposed to have ‘flattened the curve,’ slowing down the rate at which people became sick to keep the medical system from being overwhelmed.

This situation was never one of ‘health or wealth’ as promulgated by the national socialist media. There was always going to be a heavy cost in the economic equivalent of shutting off the engines of a Boeing 787 in mid-flight. We still don’t know the death toll from delayed testing for other diseases or ‘elective’ procedures or from suicides and domestic abuse, to name a few.

It was also never a case of halting the disease until a ‘cure’ can be found. Make no mistake, waiting 1, 2, or even 5 years for a vaccine that may never come has far-reaching consequences beyond the health of the world. This bit of news begs the question once again: Did the lock-downs work as advertised?

The situation was always serious. No one is diminishing that. However, if the assumptions were wrong, along with the models, then someone has to answer for prolonging the crisis as well as what is to be done the next time around, and there will be a next time. There is a very good reason for the designation of SARS-CoV-2 for the virus that causes COVID-19. The first Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic took place in 2003.

What is Pandemic Safety Theater?

Back during another ‘serious crisis’ after the 9-11 attacks, anyone flying commercial had to undergo screenings at the airport. This was dubbed ‘security theater’ since the measures only played on people’s fears and reassured them that the experts knew what they were doing. Terrorists always change tactics so taking off your shoes was pointless, not to mention setting a never realized precedent with the ‘underwear bomber’.

We created the phrase Pandemic Safety Theater for the present-day equivalent. This has a slightly different purpose, but the same intent. Measures such as the lock-downs are supposed to keep everyone safe, but are seen in the long run as ineffectual at best and dangerous at worst.

The other two main aspects here are mask-wearing and ‘social distancing’. The former is epitomized by contradictory stories in the New York Times telling people to not wear masks, admitting that mistake and then joining with others to demand the practice.

Dropping the mask, going the distance

While a properly fitted mask of the proper type is necessary in some medical situations, it’s become evident that the wholesale wearing of masks has become a pandemic placebo. We specifically addressed this issue here, while other experts have outlined why these aren’t a good idea.

Even the nation’s expert on disease, Dr. Fauci, downplayed the utility of the practice in a sixty minutes interview.

Our latest episode of the NOQ Report Podcast...

To a lesser extent, the practice of ‘social distancing’ also needs to be addressed. Parenthetically speaking, this is similar to people initiating the lockdown before the government made it an edict. We used to call this concept of personal space and with the exception of Joe Biden, most people normally did this.

But as time goes on this practice will be forgotten, despite the efforts of the authoritarians. Everyone is getting sick of these measures and the flaunting of them will have a cascade effect until they are only followed in certain situations.

Why isn’t the authoritarian left listening to the science?

We initially presumed that the Pandemic Safety Theater regime would fall apart as the science indicated that it wasn’t necessary. Antibody studies and data on the sources of infection demonstrated that the lock-downs and other measures didn’t work as advertised. For example, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that 66% of new admissions were from people who had largely been sheltering at home.

It also didn’t help the anti-liberty cause of the authoritarian left when millions of people have openly flaunted their arbitrary rules without consequence. Mass movements such as this tend to have a cascade effect, causing the trends that spin out of leftist control.

But then the inexplicable took place. Instead of dispensing with pointless pandemic practices, some leftists doubled down, extending the measures and going after selected violators of their petty rules.

Even worse, the authoritarian left has also tried to suppress the words of those experts who say that we should listen to the science, beginning with video of ER Doctors Dr. Dan Erickson and Dr. Artin Massihi. Continuing with others who have taken umbrage at leftist authoritarianism to the attempted suppression of the page views of this site.

The bottom line: Why is the authoritarian left doing all of this?

While some carefully constructed polls have yielded results favorable to the national socialist left, the facts on the ground show that the people are done with leftist pandemic fear-mongering as well as their arbitrary rules.

Leftists tend to try to go with the flow, catching up with and getting ahead of trends for their own political survival. Many of them aren’t doing that this time around. Pandemic Safety Theater is growing more unpopular by the minute. An increasing number of people are beginning to ask why we are still doing this.

Day by day, there are emerging examples of the ineffectiveness of these measures, resulting in less support for them. It doesn’t help that the authoritarians keep trying to suppress contravening indications from their ‘expert’ point of view. The people are done with the pandemic fear-mongering. They want to get back to normal with a restoration of all of our essential individual rights and liberties.

The draconian lockdowns are ending whether the paper tyrants like it or not. The other aspects will soon fall by the wayside because the people will simply not support them.

The question will soon change to why is the left insisting on keeping Pandemic Safety Theater going in a shrinking number of situations? Why keep imposing these when they serve no purpose?

