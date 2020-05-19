When Oregon Governor Kate Brown initially released her executive order to effectively lock down the state, she started the 28-day clock in which she would have to get the state legislature to extend the order if necessary. Oregon’s constitution is quite clear about this, and she likely felt like she would be able to get it done because fear of the coronavirus is so pervasive. But it didn’t happen. The deadline passed, so she attempted to unlawfully extend the order anyway.

A group of churches sued her over it. On Monday, Baker County Circuit Judge Matthew Shirtcliff shot down Brown’s executive order.

“This will ensure we can continue to safeguard the health of all Oregonians — including frontline health care workers, those living in nursing homes, workers in agriculture and food processing plants, and Oregonians with underlying health conditions –– while the legal process moves forward,” Brown said.

Ray Hacke, the attorney who represented the plaintiffs, said in a phone interview Monday the ruling invalidates Brown’s ban on churches gathering for worship but also the entire stay-at-home order.

In this episode of “Conservative News Briefs,” Tammy and I discussed the reality of Oregon’s situation and steps necessary for the thwarted executive order by Governor Kate Brown to remain thwarted. The fight continues.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.