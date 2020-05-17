2020 IS A BREAKING POINT

Before we look at where we are now and what we do about it, let us take a brief retrospective of what went before and brought us to this Breaking Point. Then we will look carefully at the options so we can together do what is right and best for America.

WE NEED THE RIGHT PERSON AT THE RIGHT TIME

Have you ever heard of John C. Breckinridge? He served as Vice President of the United States from 1857 to 1861 under hapless President James Buchanan whose ineptitude let up to the American Civil War. He ran for President in the election of 1860 which was won by Abraham Lincoln. We will never know what a President Breckenridge might have done, whether he would have followed the hopeless policies of President Buchanan, of whom many of you have probably never even heard. But we do know of President Abraham Lincoln’s great leadership and sacrifice to reunite the states and bring Americans back together for posterity.

President Lyndon B. Johnson took the oath of office on Air Force One flying home from Dallas after President John F. Kennedy had been tragically assassinated on November 22, 1963. LBJ was a corrupt Southern Democrat whose legacy lasts until this day. In 1964, he was challenged by Senator Barry Goldwater of Arizona for the presidency. But, politicians with their own agenda managed to paint the patriot Goldwater as a warmonger and LBJ was re-elected overwhelmingly, only to sink the United States of America into a quagmire in a Southeast Asian war that we should never have gotten into and did not have the resolve to win.

1968 was a very difficult year in which first Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated in April and Robert F. Kennedy in June. Hubert Humphrey was nominated by the Democrats to run for President in 1968 when LBJ declined to run again. Richard Nixon was elected and sought to extricate the United States from this unnecessary war in Vietnam. Nixon was re-elected to his second term in 1972 against the anti-war candidate George McGovern. It can be successfully argued that either Humphrey or McGovern would have been far worse than Nixon, Watergate notwithstanding.

After Nixon resigned in August 1974, he was succeeded by his Vice President Gerald Ford who had taken that office after the scandal involving previous VP Spiro Agnew. Jerry Ford was an amiable but bumbling president. He fell short in the 1976 election against specious rhetoric of the southwest Georgia peanut farmer James Earl Carter, Jr. Meanwhile during Ford’s time in the Oval Office, the war in Vietnam ended with that tragic photograph still fixed in so many minds of the American helicopter landing atop the building in Saigon to evacuate Americans as the Communists took over the entire country, which they control to this very day as Saigon has become Ho Chi Minh City.

However, Jimmy Carter’s legacy is just as bad and perhaps worse as he had no clue what to do after the American diplomat hostages were taken at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. If that event had even occurred, had Ford defeated Carter in 1976, we shall never know how he might have handled this confrontation with Iran differently.

We do know that the hostages were released at the very moment that Ronald Reagan was sworn in and took the oath of office on January 20, 1981. That most certainly would not have occurred had Carter been re-elected.

Walter Mondale and Geraldine Ferraro had one of the largest Electoral College defeats in American history against President Ronald Reagan and VP George HW Bush in 1984. In that year, even Hawaii was on the red state map.

In 1988, Senator Joe Biden of Delaware ran for the Democrat nomination for President of the United States, but after a plagiarism scandal, the Democrats nominated Michael Dukakis of Massachusetts. Is he even remembered anymore? President Bush 41 had a successful administration including the first Persian Gulf War, the demise of the Soviet Union and of the Iron Curtain across Eastern Europe.

But after Mr. Bush failed to keep a pledge of no new taxes which he sealed with “Read my lips,” the Governor of Arkansas Bill Clinton began a totally inept and scandal-ridden term of office in the White House. Senator Bob Dole was a hero of the second World War from the state of Kansas. But, frankly that patriotic record of military and legislative service did not bring him even close to unseating Bill Clinton in 1996.

Perhaps all those except the very youngest among us still remember the Election from Hell of the year 2000 with a recount in Florida. Whatever you may think about President George W Bush, how many of you really think that Al Gore of Tennessee would have handled the response to 9/11 better? Whether you think that John Kerry was swift-boated in 2004, how would he have handled being commander-in-chief, particularly in light of his terrible record later on as U.S. Secretary of State in negotiating the disastrous JCPOA, or Iran deal?

In 2008, I distinctly remember the sigh of relief many conservatives had when Hillary Clinton lost the Democrat nomination to the young Senator from Illinois whom many said had no chance of beating John McCain and becoming President of the United States. Whatever you think now about John McCain and of his choice of Alaska Governor Sarah Palin as his running mate, would it have been different if he has not lost to Barack Obama? Again, whatever you think of Mitt Romney now, what if he had replaced Obama in 2012? This is not to argue better or worse necessarily, just that elections have consequences and that who wins and who loses makes a difference for a very long time. Forever.

In 2016, there were a number of very good candidates for the GOP nomination for President, including Senator Ted Cruz for whom I personally campaigned. But, the issue now is what would have happened, and what would be happening, if Hillary Clinton had won in the general election four years ago?

WHICH BRINGS US TO THE PANDEMIC ELECTION OF 2020

There is little doubt that the Democrats will pull a bait and switch and not nominate the mentally deteriorating Joe Biden this year. There is also a very large probability that the same Democrats who claim they don’t believe that gender is binary will insist upon nominating a woman to run for President. Whether it be the refuse-to-accept-reality Hillary, no-legitimate-call-to-fame Michelle Obama, the slick-tongued Stacey Abrams or whoever, there is absolutely no doubt that any one of them would return America to the wrong course and double down on the tragic mistakes made by Barack Obama.

That’s why it is so urgent that conservatives support the re-election of Donald Trump. This is not a theoretical exercise. This is real life in which elections have consequences.

It is also essential that the GOP maintain control of the United States Senate and regain the majority in the House of Representatives. Nancy Pelosi has done far too much damage for at least six decades and it is time to retire her as Speaker of the House.

As we see the different motives of the Governors of the 50 states, it is obvious that conservatives want to reopen the government safely whereas Democrats just want to exult in their power and maintain this nanny state forever. Whether you live in a red state or a blue state, you know precisely what I’m talking about. Therefore, we need to vote more wisely than ever before to elect conservatives as Governors and Mayors. Also, in those states where you elect your own judges and sheriffs, which we do not get to do here in Hawaii, think long and hard before you cast your ballot. A blue urban enclave in a red state can still do a lot of damage, with the Lone Star State of Texas being the prime example.

We need to also seriously consider supporting conservative candidates for our State Legislatures and City Council. Both state chambers here in Hawaii are overwhelmingly controlled by Democrats. I am currently doing what I can to help three GOP candidates in State House Districts, including my own. For those of you here in Hawaii who live in the respective districts, I fully commend to you Laura Nakanelua in District 50, Keone Simon in District 34 and Diamond Garcia in District 43. We need more voices who will stand up for both fiscal and social conservatism to represent those of us who are now at the mercy of politicians who do not understand our concerns and some who are even openly hostile to us.

This election is going to be like none other not only because of the health crisis and the restraints on campaigning, nominating and voting compared to previous years. There is an all-out assault on our spiritual values. We must be firm and never compromise. In the months ahead, we need to come together and elect those who will be steadfastly upright and sturdy at the helm. In that regard, I commend to you the American Conservative Movement [ACM], which will not leave Hawaii behind as so many other organizations do.

A final note to those of you here in Hawaii who are running for any political office this year, if you are a staunch conservative, please contact me so I can do what I can to support your candidacy. I am in Twitter @DavidWareHawaii. We here at NOQ Report and ACM will give you an objective airing of your conservative platform that we both know the local Hawaii media which is in the pocket of the Democrat one-party machine will not. Some of them are outspokenly unhappy right now with our Hawaii Governor and Honolulu Mayor, but when push comes to shove, they will continue to play musical chairs with worn-out politicians in our highest offices.

RETURNING TO THE NATIONAL SCENE

If you are happy with the way things are now, then by all means keep voting for the same failed politicians. But if you can see a better way, then run for office yourself if you can or at least give 100% of your effort behind electing men and women of unwavering conservative principles to turn things around.

Vote for Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

Vote for GOP candidates for U.S. Senate and U.S. House.

Vote for GOP candidates for Governor and Mayor and other local offices.

Be as vocal as possible in convincing members of your family, neighbors, friends and community to also do the right thing.

Elections have consequences!

