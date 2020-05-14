Conservatives have been complaining about Big Tech censorship for quite a while now. Whether we get shadow banned or kicked off of the platforms altogether, this attempt to silence our voice is very strategic and is quite effective.

The argument that we hear oftentimes is that they are a private business and can do whatever they want. Here’s the problem with that: When they are working hand-in-hand with the government, as many of them are doing, they are doing the bidding of the government. Thus, the argument could be made that our constitutional right of Freedom of Speech IS being infringed upon, even when implemented by a company like Twitter.

Again, the problem is becoming that these super big corporations are censoring views that they disagree with. That occurs whether you are posting Pro-Trump tweets, making videos questioning the mainstream narrative about COVID-19 or asking whether Epstein really killed himself (SPOILER ALERT: He didn’t). This is dangerous territory when the future of our country is at stake, but only one side of the debate is being heard.

Now, we are potentially heading into brand new dangerous territory, with some of these large companies actually targeting conservatives and our ability to earn a living. Over on The GK, Dustin Faulkner wrote an article sharing how Lyft is now having their drivers tell the company how conservative they are and what Political Party they are registered with. Dustin writes:

“The survey is apparently intended to help them track cases of COVID-19 within their fleet of contractors. The questions are not too terribly intrusive when you first enter the survey. They ask the normal of how you feel health-wise and if you are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19. Other more concerning questions are included such as how you might feel during the lockdowns based on a rating scale. Yet, those are even less concerning than the final two questions:

“In general, would would you describe your views on most political issues,” followed by the choices, very conservative, conservative, moderate, liberal, and very liberal.

“In politics today, do you consider yourself Republican, Democrat, or Independent ,” followed by the choices Republican, Democrat, and Independent.”

Why would a company like Lyft need to know the political beliefs of its drivers? Dustin asks these questions:

“Is Lyft the only company asking questions of this magnitude in surveys of contractors and employees? Is Lyft leading the charge on shutting down the ability to work by those that don’t share their political views or desires to test everyone for COVID-19? Are we now seeing the movement to document those they will eventually take from their homes and isolate as set forth in H.R. 6666?”

Are we getting to a time where conservatives aren’t even going to be able to work for these companies? Is this even a legal thing for Lyft to be doing?

This is definitely something that needs to be discussed, and, as conservatives, we are going to have to stop relying on these big corporations that are almost always progressive and leftist in their ideology. Let’s start pushing back, exposing this type of censorship and targeting. At the same time, let’s also stop funding these leftist organizations and come up with conservative, freedom loving alternatives.

Read Dustin Faulkner’s full exposé here.

