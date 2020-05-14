Dr. Karlyn Borysenko is an organizational psychologist, writer, and speaker. Like a multitude of others, she recently fled the nation’s socialist left after becoming a self-described ‘accidental political commentator’.

That is only a thumbnail sketch of her story, but it is a fascinating tale of someone imbued in the leftist echo chamber who became disgusted with the cancel culture. She reached out to the pro-liberty right and discovered to her surprise that we’re not all monsters and that we have very similar values.

She now does political commentary along with her professional endeavors. For the purposes of full disclosure, we note these have become much more focused and improved over time along with her hairstyle. Please pardon our stepping close to the line of proper decorum in stating the latter.

Classic liberals belong on the right

Like many others who have ‘walked away’ from the left, Dr. Borysenko is a self-described ‘classic’ liberal, sharing many of the same principles as libertarians and conservators of liberty. They actually belong on the right side of the political spectrum.

This, of course, is just another reason why it’s important to use the proper label in describing fellow defenders of liberty. We all value freedom over tyranny and opposed to the left who value tyranny over freedom.

The lockdowns may be the greatest mistake in history

The inspiration for the video was a great column from Dennis Prager, broaching the subject that all of this was a colossal mistake that began on a faulty premise. We should make it clear that many world leaders depended on the boffins to properly predict what was going to happen. In the case of the states, President Trump made the best decision at the time.

But part of the mistake was not correcting course when it became clear that the models were wrong and that moving the goalposts made things even worse.

Michael Levitt, professor of structural biology at Stanford Medical School and winner of the 2013 Nobel Prize in chemistry, recently stated, “There is no doubt in my mind that when we come to look back on this, the damage done by lockdown will exceed any saving of lives by a huge factor.” To the left, anyone who questions the lockdown is driven by preference for money over lives.

Part of the problem is that the national socialist media has made the decision to cast this as a false dichotomy between ‘health and wealth’ as characterized by the Associated Press. The nation’s socialist left and media [but we repeat ourselves] has to know that this is not a black/white issue. Lives will be lost because of the lockdown that failed to work as advertised.

The LA Times finally admits the truth

The video cites an article from the LA Times: The economic devastation wrought by the pandemic could ultimately kill more people than the virus itself. While it was another of the incessant calls for wealth redistribution, it tangentially made the point that the lock-down is going to be worse than the disease itself.

This has been made repeatedly over the past few weeks and yet the nation’s socialist left has yet to understand the point. They obviously prefer the power they have with it as well as the advantage they accrue with it from the damage to the economy. So much for their alleged care for the people in addition to their support of liberty pretense.

The bottom line: Just a piece of tin

One final thought here in how we could be headed for trouble. Glenn Beck interviewed the law enforcement office from the viral video this morning and he made a very important point.

The police power of law enforcement is very illusory. It’s only a piece of tin and if the people lose respect for it we are in for a world of hurt. It has been previously estimated that there are 120 – 140 million gun owners, It’s likely even more at this point in time. The estimate is that there are around 3 million military and law enforcement personnel.

This means there are far more gun owners than military and law enforcement personnel. This means that the government desperately needs the support of the people from a numbers standpoint, never mind the additional complication of a loss of taxpayer support.

The people are getting sick of the shenanigans of the left and their control obsession. At some point, they are going to have to get in touch with reality. Because they don’t have the power that they think they have, that is vested in the people. They are forgetting that little fact to their peril.

