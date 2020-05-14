After a strong few weeks for General Michael Flynn that culminated in his exoneration by the Department of Justice, Judge Emmet Sullivan chose to dampen the mood by calling for an amicus curiae, retired judge John Gleeson, to argue against the government’s position. This sent shockwaves through the nation, particularly among Flynn supporters who have been waiting three long years for his exoneration.

New Flynn Filing – Judge Sullivan appoints retired Judge John Gleeson as amicus "to present arguments in opposition to the govt's motion to dismiss" Sullivan – also orders Gleeson to address whether the Court should hold Flynn in contempt for perjury. pic.twitter.com/hAedW6BrSP — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 13, 2020

This is unambiguous abuse of power. The problem is, there’s really nothing anyone can do about it. Not Flynn. Not his legal team. Not the Department of Justice. Not the people. The only person who can somewhat blunt the effects of what we an assume will be a denial of the Department of Justice’s motion to dismiss is the President who could pardon Flynn. But a pardon is not an exoneration. Pardons are for people who are guilty of a crime. General Flynn is not. JD and Tammy discussed the problem with all of this in the latest episode of the NOQ Report Podcast.

Something must be done to restrain activist judges from abusing their immense power. It happens every day in courts across America, yet nobody is doing what is necessary to rein in judicial supremacy.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.