We are not fans of Google. Google is not fans of ours. But there’s one thing they’ve been doing the last couple of years that may end up being positive. They have gone from full-blown racial justice warriors to, allegedly, less interested in racial justice. That’s a good thing; race shouldn’t be an issue when it comes to hiring. Just hire the best people regardless of race, age, religion, or whatever.

But NBC News investigative tech reporter April Glaser doesn’t like it. She even went so far as their apparent change of heart over the past two years is a result of Google catering to conservatives. Seriously. According to Google, they’re simply outsourcing their D&I (Diversity and Inclusion) so they can scale it better to their global presence. Makes sense. But NBC thought differently. That’s they’re right, except they did with this what they often do. They editorialized a news story, and that’s simply unacceptable, as JD and Tammy discussed in their recent NOQ Report podcast.

While I’m skeptical whether or not Google is really fazing out their diversity programs, but I’m willing to give them the benefit of the doubt. NBC News, however, has no such tolerance. They hit Google hard for political expediency.

