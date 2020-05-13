According to the Daily Telegraph, the China’s People’s Liberation Army has been involved with the research into the origins of the virus that is the cause of COVID-19. This research was co-funded by the Australian government and has been published in esteemed medical journals.

In an explosive revelation, a study co-funded by the Australian Research Council and the Chinese government, and trumpeted by The University of Sydney as helping to solve the puzzle of how COVID-19 transferred from animals to humans, relied on a key laboratory in an institute in the People’s Liberation Army’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences to conduct its “genetic sequencing” and “virus isolation”.

The director of the microbiology institute, Professor Wu-Chan Cao, who is thanked in the paper’s acknowledgments for his “substantial contribution”, has the rank of colonel and is a Wuhan Institute of Virology board member in a clear conflict of interest.

The study on the virus was entitled: “Identifying SARS-CoV-2 related coronaviruses in Malayan pangolins”

With the authors listed as:

Tommy Tsan-Yuk Lam, Marcus Ho-Hin Shum, Hua-Chen Zhu, Yi-Gang Tong, Xue-Bing Ni, Yun-Shi Liao, Wei Wei, William Yiu-Man Cheung, Wen-Juan Li, Lian-Feng Li, Gabriel M. Leung, Edward C. Holmes, Yan-Ling Hu & Yi Guan

The report also pointed out a key piece of information in the acknowledgements portion of the paper:

Acknowledgements We thank Prof. Wu-Chun Cao, Dr. Na Jia, Dr. Ya-Wei Zhang, Dr. Jia-Fu Jiang, Dr. Bao-Gui Jiang, and their team in State Key Laboratory of Pathogen and Biosecurity, Beijing Institute of Microbiology and Epidemiology, Beijing for their substantial contributions to this study, including coordinating among research parties, conducting virus isolation, qPCR and sequencing.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Prof. Wu-Chun Cao has the rank of colonel and is a Wuhan Institute of Virology board member in a clear conflict of interest. In addition, it was reported that one of the study’s co-authors Yi-Gang Tong began working in the same PLA-run microbiology institute in 2005.

According to Research gate, both are at the Beijing Institute of Microbiology and Epidemiology, collaborating with the Academy of Military Medical Sciences.

