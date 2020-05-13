Joe Biden lied. He has been lying from the start. He’s been known to lie for his entire four-decade political career and one of his biggest lies is now coming to light as he said as recently as Sunday that he wasn’t even aware of the Flynn investigation… before changing his mind a minute and a half later. Most in mainstream media are completely silent on the development.

Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell revealed last week he had declassified documents pertaining to the investigation of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn that would reveal the names of those involved in his “unmasking,” an event that led to Flynn’s criminal investigation and prosecution. The documents were unveiled today.

The list includes the usual suspects involved in the Russia-collusion narrative, such as former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power, former Director for National Intelligence James Clapper, former Director of the CIA John Brennan, and former FBI Director James Comey.

The last entry on the list, however, raises some eyebrows. It appears former vice president and de facto Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had requested the information.

To be clear, this information does not suggest these people were behind the investigation into Flynn, as they merely requested the identity of a then-unknown individual. Biden’s inclusion on the list will certainly raise questions for the candidate, however, as he recently claimed President Donald Trump was using Flynn as a “diversion” to hide his allegedly poor handling of the coronavirus.

SCOOP @CBSNews obtains @RichardGrenell notification to congress declassified “unmasking list” Flynn between late 2016 and January 2017 – Read 3 pages provided by NSA here pic.twitter.com/NozVpQlRn2 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) May 13, 2020

If Joe Biden cannot be trusted with telling the truth about something as basic as knowing about an investigation into General Michael Flynn, can he really be trusted with the highest office in the land? No.

