Poor Joe Biden. He can’t seem to catch a break. Even with extremely Democrat-friendly news host George Stephanopoulos, the pressure of a simple question and its follow up were far too much for Biden to handle. He got caught in a bald-faced lie, then lied about the original lie before going into some incoherent rant about President Trump.

Stephanopoulos asked Biden whether he knew about the investigation into General Michael Flynn that began when Biden was still Vice President. He replied by saying, “I knew nothing about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn.”

Unfortunately for Biden, that’s an old talking point. It has been revealed through declassified testimony that Biden was present in meetings pertaining to the Flynn investigation. Both he and President Obama held briefings over the supposed Russian hack of the 2016 election in January, 2017. Attendees testified that Biden and Obama discussed General Flynn in-depth.

This is all coming out as part of ObamaGate.

Stephanopoulos pressed him on the issue, at which point Biden lied and claimed he misunderstood the question. “Now I thought you asked me whether or not I had anything to do with him being prosecuted. I’m sorry.”

This, of course, runs completely contrary to his answer a minute before which said nothing about prosecution but explicitly noted that he “knew nothing about the moves to investigate Michael Flynn.”

Fully deterred, Biden’s cognitive issues went into full effect as he stuttered his revised explanation painfully. “I-I-I was aware that there was, that there, that they asked for an investigation, but that’s all I know about it, and I don’t think anything else.”

Arguably the worst part about Joe Biden’s fading mental acuity is his inability to keep up with his own lies. In this, he reverses himself completely in under two minutes. This is the likely Democratic nominee for president. Or maybe he isn’t.

