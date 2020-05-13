When the concept of the American Conservative Movement first popped in my head over a decade ago, I knew this would be a mostly digital movement. Everything was already moving online at the time. Smart phones were quickly emerging. Mobile operations were becoming more prevalent in political campaigns. It seemed like a natural fit.

Oddly enough, I was doing a popular weekly podcast at the time that had nothing to do with politics. For whatever reason, I didn’t put two and two together. It didn’t make sense to me to push conservatism through a medium that, at the time, was dominated by often-frivolous commentaries and apolitical mentalities. It was a bias I had for certain aspects of digital media that made me think, “I won’t find conservatives there.”

I was wrong. There were plenty of conservatives listening to podcasts a decade ago and there are many, many more listening to podcasts today. In fact, I’ve seen a surge in the number of right-leaning podcasts popping up on the top-show charts that is thrilling, especially as I involve myself with more of them. Now that the American Conservative Movement is blossoming so quickly with two successful Saving America Conferences already under our belt, it makes sense to get the ACM Podcast launched.

We recorded our first official episode yesterday on Facebook live. It’s obviously raw, as Facebook Live shows often are, but that adds to both the urgency and realism of the dilemma America faces today. We don’t have time to follow the same old scripts or engage in business-as-usual. Between the coronavirus crisis and rising leftist authoritarianism coming together for the perfect story, America can use more raw truth, and that’s what the ACM Podcast plans to deliver.

Here’s the two-minute “trailer” that ACM co-founder and resident podcast guru Jeff Dornik put together.

Many organizations put out podcasts that discuss themselves more than anything else. As you’ll hear in the first ACM Podcast about H.R. 6666, our focus is on America. That’s how it should be.

