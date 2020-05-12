Senator Rand Paul questioned Dr. Anthony Fauci during Senate hearings today. One of his big talking points was about the doctor’s apparent willingness to recommend shutting down the entire nation indefinitely, causing economic ruin as well as educational challenges, particularly for low-income families.

Dr. Fauci responded by saying he doesn’t believe he’s the “end all,” as Paul called him, but a medical adviser only. The challenge with his statement is that he’s not just advising. He’s going on national television pushing his ideas and trying to garner support for the indefinite lockdown.

Notably, he didn’t push back at all against Paul after the Senator invoked the “Swedish model.” In Sweden, there was no lockdown. The death rate for known infections is higher than in the United States, but the infectious death rate, which includes those who have been infected but whose symptoms were either mild or nonexistent, is on par with ours. This tells us that they are much closer to herd immunity without overrunning their hospitals or destroying their economy.

Paul is correct. There are medical professionals other than Dr. Fauci who say there is not going to be a surge and that we can safely open up the country. One thing is certain: The lockdown is definitely killing people and ruining the lives of millions of Americans. Countless millions are unemployed and destitute. Without the right to work based on government mandates, the people are getting desperate.

Dr. Fauci has been proven wrong so many times over the last few months, it’s a wonder he’s even allowed in the White House, let alone leading the efforts to contain the coronavirus and save this nation from collapse. Kudos to Rand Paul for calling him out.

