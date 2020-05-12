If you’ve followed the ObamaGate scandal, you know a lot of people did a lot of things wrong in the investigation of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. Those people include President Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden. But many others are in the crosshairs as well. Patriots are expecting Attorney General William Barr and U.S. Attorney John Durham to catch at least some of the bad guys and, charge them, arrest them, and prosecute them.

Unfortunately, we shouldn’t expect that to happen. In fact, we should go forward with the assumption that if anything good is going to come from this, it will be patriots spreading this information around and using it as an election issue. The truth needs to get out there, and the Department of Justice is simply unlikely to do much more than they have already. JD and Tammy discussed all of this and more in their podcast today.

This is us versus a combination of the Deep State and the Democrats. If William Barr and John Durham are able to make a case out of it, great. But let’s assume they won’t, in which case justice must come in the form of election victories in November.

