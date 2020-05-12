Joe Biden is often confused. When he’s not botching an answer presented to him on a teleprompter or saying something really dumb of his own accord, he’s pretty much in hiding. His campaign realizes the more he speaks in public or on interviews, the worse it gets for his chances of winning the nomination, let alone the general election.

This is one of the reasons we believe he probably will not be the final Democratic nominee for president. Sure, he’s the de facto nominee based on the fact that he’s the only major candidate still in the mix, but that won’t stop the DNC from pulling a massive switcheroo at the convention or just before. The Trump campaign realizes playing on Biden’s fading mental acuity is a winning message, so they’re even putting it on their 404 error page.

Joe Biden truly is lost most of the time. His rare moments of lucidity are usually associated with his wife helping him along. The Trump campaign’s trolling through their 404 page would be hilarious if it wasn’t so sadly true.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.