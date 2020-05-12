California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, and Colorado want the federal government to bail them out to the tune of $1 trillion. The coronavirus lockdown has hit these western states so hard, they won’t make it without Washington DC’s assistance. At least, that’s the story they’re going with for now. We talked about this and many other important topics in the most recent NOQ Report Podcast.

Unfortunately, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi might try to give it to them. She has put together a $3 trillion coronavirus bailout package that is so astronomical, even President Obama is blushing. This comes after the $2.7 trillion that has already been spent by the federal government to somehow slow the economic distress that’s happening around the country.

If these five governors had any sense, they’d listen to the science and open up their states for business instead of begging for money that isn’t there. But they don’t have sense. Now, they want as many cents as they can get their hands on.