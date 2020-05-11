For complete transparency, I don’t know much about Joshua Freed. I know he’s a former mayor. He’s a small business owner. He’s now running for governor in Washington. It’s wasn’t enough for me to really start paying attention simply because it’s so difficult for Republicans to defeat Democrats in state-wide elections in far-left Washington.

But he Governor Jay Inslee. No, he didn’t win an election that didn’t happen yet. He defeated the Governor’s executive order that prevented Washingtonians from worshiping as they saw fit. Coronavirus lockdowns, especially in left-leaning states, have become rife with attacks on Constitutional rights. The most common one being attacked is the 1st Amendment right to freedom of religion. Despite a 146-page brief filed by the Governor’s office defending their draconian edicts, Freed won. Now, Washingtonians have some of their religious liberties back. We need to get more.

Mainstream media is treating it like this isn’t a big deal. In reality, it’s absolutely huge when we consider the monumental effort the Governor’s team put into quashing the lawsuit Freed had filed. It wasn’t just an important victory for our Constitutional rights. It was a symbolic victory for a Republican who was able to defeat the most powerful Democrat in the state on his own turf. Could Freed do it again at the ballot box? I’d like to find out. I’d love to talk to Freed and have him on the NOQ Report Podcast.

In the meantime, here’s Tammy and I discussing the events that transpired and the media’s intentional suppression of the story over the fact that the Democrat lost the legal battle. Here’s a statement from the legal team behind the victory:

Statement from Mark Lamb, Attorney for Joshua Freed:The lawsuit and the motion for the TRO strike at Inslee’s total… Posted by Joshua Freed for Governor on Friday, May 8, 2020

Hat tip to my good friend Pastor Ken Peters for retweeting this, as well as Matthew Burke at The Liberty Daily for alerting me as well. Both are proud Washington conservatives and both were as impressed as I’ve been so far with Joshua Freed.

I stared down the Governor and he blinked. After more than two weeks of stalling and 146 pages of legalese, Inslee was forced to concede (under pointed questioning by a federal judge) that he cannot enforce his own order banning religious gathering regardless of size. — Joshua Freed (@FreedForGov) May 8, 2020

As we continue the battle for our freedoms against authoritarian efforts being drawn up under the cover of the coronavirus crisis, it’s good to know people like Joshua Freed are rolling up their sleeves and fighting the good fight.

