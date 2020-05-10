Our distaste for most Democrats is strong. That wasn’t always the case as there was a time not too long ago when many if not most in the Democratic Party were tolerable. Today, few are. But nobody on Capitol Hill is as despicable as Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) as she continues to do things that would make the most dishonest Democrats cringe.

What makes it worse is now she’s trying to pretend like she’s the victim. We discuss it thoroughly in this episode of the NOQ Report Podcast, but here’s the gist. Omar’s campaign put up a fundraising portal through ActBlue. She Tweeted it and posted it on Facebook with the posts making it appear as though people would be donating that money directly to MN FoodShare. A few days later, the Executive Director of MN FoodShare said she didn’t know about this so-called partnership and asked where the money was going.

Omar deleted the social media posts, then scrambled to direct the money collected to MN FoodShare. There are many reasons to believe this was a ruse after-the-fact to cover up for her dishonest attempt, but the most telling piece of evidence is that she initially pulled the donations into her campaign coffers. This is important because nobody would EVER do that. They would have the money go directly to the charity. We know this because her own campaign fundraising is limited per individual donor. Why would she have people send her campaign money if she was going to then send it to MN FoodShare? Let’s say someone donated the maximum amount for her campaign. Even if that money is sent to MN FoodShare, it would still count as a campaign contribution. Therefore, the donor thinking they were giving to MN FoodShare would not be able to donate to Omar’s campaign because technically they already did.

Her GOP opponent, Lacy Johnson, called her out on it. We go into detail about him and other stories in this episode:

Show Notes

Elon Musk is bluffing about leaving California, but that doesn’t mean he won’t do it https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1259162367285317633 https://twitter.com/LorenaSGonzalez/status/1259287879177531392 https://twitter.com/DanCrenshawTX/status/1259233511027945475

Obama hits the news cycle to keep his involvement in General Flynn’s entrapment buried https://twitter.com/JDRucker/status/1259288417885511681

Washington gubernatorial candidate Joshua Freed’s legal victory for religious liberty is bigger than media is reporting https://www.facebook.com/FreedForGovernor/posts/249371359749317?__tn__=-R https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/may/9/in-ongoing-church-state-covid-19-clashes-two-more-/

Media silent after report Lt. Col. Vindman lied during impeachment testimony https://twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/1259299494149095430 https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/11/19/alexander-vindman-admits-making-up-parts-of-trump-call-summary/

Resolution introduced by Andy Biggs would press AG Barr to review draconian measures by states https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/may/9/republicans-propose-resolution-to-condemn-draconia/

https://twitter.com/adorn416/status/1259232895769640969

https://twitter.com/IlhanMN/status/1259265789544275968

https://twitter.com/LacyJohnsonMN/status/1259104135170924545

Expect this story to be picked up by other news outlets soon. This is such a reprehensible action, then cover-up, then deflection by Ilhan Omar, it’s possible some outlets simply don’t know they extent of her corruption. But they will.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.