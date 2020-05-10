Billionaire Elon Musk threatened to move his Tesla headquarters and possibly even his manufacturing plant out of California if the county didn’t allow his employees to get back to work. He went so far as to sue them, which tells us this is, at least in part, a bluff. He doesn’t really want to me, but this is Elon Musk. If he doesn’t get his way very soon, he will call his own bluff and make it happen.

Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

California Democrats weren’t impressed.

F*ck Elon Musk. — Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) May 10, 2020

Texas Republicans were.

Texas gets better every day. Good conservative principles make good governance, and attract the best and the brightest. The future is happening in Texas. https://t.co/ZuRzHvqqu5 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 9, 2020

In the full episode of the NOQ Report Podcast, we discuss Elon Musk and a slew of other stories important to patriots today. The coronavirus lockdown is affecting millions. It’s time to bring it to an end.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.