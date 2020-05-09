The first Saving America Conference was such as success, the American Conservative Movement decided to do it again just three weeks later. Now, it’s LIVE.

SCHEDULE (Pacific Time)

12pm – Jeff Dornik & Pastor Sam Jones

12:30pm – Dr Mike Spaulding

1pm – Joshua Feuerstein

1:30pm – Jerry Wayne

2pm – Pastor Tony Spell

2:30pm – Trevor Loudon

3pm – Dr Cal Beisner

3:30pm – Aynaz A Cyrus

4pm – Panel featuring Jeff Dornik, JD Rucker and Pastor Ken Peters

If you’re ready for America to open up for business safely, for the suppression of our rights to end, and for America to move forward boldly, this conference is live on Facebook right now. Check it out.

