“I think about how much fear, how much loss, how much agony could have been avoided if President Trump hadn’t wasted so much time getting started. The warning signs were mounting in January. I was raising the alarm back then and so were others including the intelligence community, the Federal intelligence community, the CIA and others. But Trump was warned more than a dozen times this was coming. He knew.” – Joe Biden, 5/8/2020 – Source

That’s a lot to unwind. Since Joe is making the point about how much “time” was wasted by President Trump, let’s start with a reference to the Ultimate Covid-19 Timeline I’ve been compiling for weeks. There’s over 350 data points, which makes it easy to revisit history and dispute Biden’s claims.

Biden plays the January card

Biden first tries to play the “I was raising the alarm” in January card. Joe didn’t say much about the virus in January so he can only be referencing the Op-Ed he wrote for the USA Today on 1/27. I’m guessing Joe thinks nobody will actually go back and read that Op-Ed. So let’s.

Biden’s Op-Ed theme is essentially that Trump is an idiot because he’s not following the steps the Obama-Biden Admin took while fighting Ebola. He raises several points, including the nation is now weaker because Trump dismantled the entire White House health security team.

That seems bad. But with a little timeline research, we find that Tim Morrison, former senior director for counterproliferation and biodefense on the NSC, wrote in a Washington Post Op-Ed, “It is true that the Trump administration has seen fit to shrink the NSC staff. But the bloat that occurred under the previous administration clearly needed a correction. … One such move at the NSC was to create the counterproliferation and biodefense directorate, which was the result of consolidating three directorates into one, given the obvious overlap between arms control and nonproliferation, weapons of mass destruction terrorism, and global health and biodefense. It is this reorganization that critics have misconstrued or intentionally misrepresented. If anything, the combined directorate was stronger because related expertise could be commingled.” (Emphasis added)

The USA Today Op-Ed’s second key point is that we must lead, that we cannot be safe unless we help other nations remain safe. That seems pretty scary.

The Trump Admin has worked to do that. As early as January 3rd, US CDC Director Redfield reached out to China’s CDC Director, trying to get American experts on scene. Redfield tried again on January 5th. HHS Secretary Azar offered on January 6th. China did not respond to that offer until January 29th. This was all before the WHO declared a Global Health Emergency on January 30th. It wasn’t until mid-February that the World Health Organization secured permission to send a team that included two U.S. experts. The team visited between Feb. 16th and 24th. But by then, China had reported more than 75,000 cases.

In that timeframe, Joe, while we were offering scientific leadership and virus cases in China were piling up, the Chinese were secretly scouring the globe for medical supplies, hoarding up to 2 billion masks. (There are now reports the Chinese are weaponizing this hoard of supplies by using it as leverage to control the flow of international information. Yeah, they seem nice.)

Oh, also during that January timeframe, there was a DNC debate in which Biden did not say a single word about the Coronavirus. But here we are, months later, talking about what leadership should have looked like in January.

And then Joe, in your Op-Ed you play the absolute worst card in your hand- the Ebola card. I have to admit, this takes a lot of brass. If the media ever honestly covers this… yikes.

Our latest episode of the NOQ Report Podcast...

Talk of the Obama Administration’s response to Ebola leads us directly to Biden advisor, Ron Klain. It’s impossible to continue without noting the absolute irony that when a leader was named to face a pandemic, Trump named Vice President Pence, but Obama bypassed Vice President Biden in favor of Klain. Why?

Here’s why. Ebola Czar Ron Klain absolutely lambasted the Obama-Biden response to the 2009 Swine flu. “It is purely a fortuity that this isn’t one of the great mass casualty events in American history,” Ron Klain said of H1N1 in 2019. “It had nothing to do with us doing anything right. It just had to do with luck.” (Emphasis added)

Even Politico couldn’t deny these facts. “An extensive review of the handling of H1N1, including the examination of public records and congressional testimony, suggests the response was not the panacea portrayed by the Biden camp and its defenders,” they explained.

Politico continued: Biden’s role in the response has even been overstated—not just by Biden, but by Barack Obama, who in his endorsement video credited Biden with helping him “manage H1N1” and preventing the Ebola pandemic from spreading. (Emphasis added)

So it’s easy to see why Obama skipped over Biden to name Klain as Ebola czar. Based on H1N1, Biden was not qualified.

But while Biden was relatively silent in the January timeframe with the exception of his USA Today Op-Ed, Klain was not. It was Klain who was complimenting China on their response and trashing the Administration for the China travel ban- the same ban Biden was against before he was for it.

In early February, while testifying to Congress, the “well known political partisan” Klain made the following points:

What we need a single high-level official overseeing response

China will not accept thousands on the ground like we did w/Ebola

Send a funding package to Congress. Congress should respond to requests quickly.

300,000 came here from China the month before the ban. “The horse is already out of the barn.”

The WHO delay in announcing the public emergency is a sign of Chinese influence.

What would be defense #1? Klain- “Get out” Defense #2: “Social distancing.” How would you physically protect yourself? “Stay away from other people.”

“Reducing the amount coming out of China is a good thing.” (Now he likes the ban)

We have the best experts in the world. We’ve been trying for over a month to get our people in. Why they’re not allowed in is hard to justify.

The “partisan” points Klain made to Congress could not have been a better endorsement for the Trump Administration had it been spoken as part of a Sean Hannity monologue.

Biden doubles down, plays the Intelligence Warning card. Again.

After trying to claim that he himself was raising the alarms in January, Biden goes on to replay another false narrative: the Intelligence Community was briefing the White House throughout January.

Talk about a terrible bluff. Biden is attempting repackage a March 20th Washington Post report based on unnamed “sources” that President Trump was getting daily briefings in early January and February warning of the likely pandemic.

The Post wrote:

Officials were giving Trump classified briefings on the matter at the same time the president was publicly downplaying the risk of the novel coronavirus and insisting the US was well prepared to handle the outbreak.

“The system was blinking red,” a US official told The Post. “Donald Trump may not have been expecting this, but a lot of other people in the government were — they just couldn’t get him to do anything about it.”

In March the Trump hating media piled on. ABC News this time reported the Intelligence agencies had been tracking the virus since November and “repeated briefings” were being held in December into January.

This time the bluff was called. The very next day, in a rare public statement, the DNI refuted such briefings occurred.

“However, in the interest of transparency during this current public health crisis, we can confirm that media reporting about the existence/release of a National Center for Medical Intelligence Coronavirus-related product/assessment in November of 2019 is not correct. No such NCMI product exists,” Day added.

Joe, it’s sad that you’re trying to play the same bluff now as before. Even the media has caught on. It’s almost impossible to find any story about these supposed briefings without the disclaimer from the DNI or White House refuting the reporting. For example, Vanity Fair added to their article:

(The DNI Office said in a statement to the Post that “the detail of this is not true” in response to their reporting, and the White House “disputed the characterization that Trump was slow to respond to the virus threat.”)

But Biden provides no disclaimer. He just plays the card as if we’re too stupid to know the difference.

If this is Biden’s strategy, that this is all Trump’s fault because he knew and didn’t do anything about it, he’s going to get fleeced. There’s too much documentation out there about what Biden was saying, what Biden’s advisors were saying, what the Administration was doing, what was going on in New York, and what China was doing.

Joe must think his only chance is to throw as much malarkey out into the wind as possible and hope the media carries him to a win.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.