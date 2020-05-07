On the latest episode of the NOQ Report Podcast, Tammy and JD discussed several issues pertaining to the coronavirus, but nothing was stranger than the video above that shows an episode of “The Dead Zone.” Star Anthony Michael Hall’s character contracts a mysterious and highly contagious disease. It turns out to be a coronavirus that originated in China. The symptoms include high fever and respiratory distress.

In the episode titled “Plague,” it was cured by using the malaria drug Chloroquine. Pretty creepy, eh?

Conspiracy theorists have long pointed to what the call “predictive programming.” The premise is that the evil forces of the world—whether that’s the Illuminati or New World Order or Luciferians or whoever—are compelled to preempt their nefarious plans by releasing similar depictions through Hollywood. One of the most famous examples was a short-lived “X-Files” spinoff called “The Lone Gunmen” in which a conspiracy to fly a plane into the World Trade Center is thwarted at the last minute by the heroes.

In the episode, the CDC is called in to control the situation. They force a lockdown, require masks, and discuss the process through which they intend to tackle the outbreak. It’s all very reminiscent of what we’re seeing in real life today.

Whether “The Dead Zone” was just an odd coincidence or another example of predictive programming is up to conspiracy theorists to debate, but it certainly was pretty creepy either way, especially if Hydroxychloroquine does turn out to be the solution.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.