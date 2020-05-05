California is falling even faster than usual as freedoms are being systematically removed, but there’s hope on the horizon with another recall effort against Governor Gavin Newsom. The Wuhan Coronavirus almost certainly originated at the Wuhan Virology Lab, yet many in mainstream media are still calling it a conspiracy theory. Will Michael Flynn be exonerated? Should Dr. Fauci be fired? Is it time to go back to the gold standard?

These and a slew of other topics were covered in an hour-long interview that somehow squeezed it all in. Journalist Ann Vandersteel from the Steel Truth, Your News, and Conservative Choice Campaign sat down with me (virtually) earlier for a discussion that, frankly, I didn’t expect to be so diverse in topics. That’s the beauty of doing wide-open interviews. They’re my absolute favorite.

With mainstream media constantly pushing an authoritarian, leftist narrative, the only effective way to fight it in America is with the truth. This is why this SteelTruth interview by Ann Vandersteel is one of my favorites ever. Watch it. This is what America needs.

