Oh, Facebook. Your bias is showing once again. The social media site has banned 5 Pages, 20 Facebook accounts, and 6 Groups associated with QAnon as well as well as 19 Pages, 15 Facebook accounts, and 1 Group associated with VDARE. Their reasoning is as predictable as their leftism.

According to their blog post on the subject:

US: We removed 5 Pages, 20 Facebook accounts, and 6 Groups that originated in the US and focused domestically. Our investigation linked this activity to individuals associated with the QAnon network known to spread fringe conspiracy theories. We found this activity as part of our internal investigations into suspected coordinated inauthentic behavior ahead of the 2020 election in the US.

US: We removed 19 Pages, 15 Facebook accounts, and 1 Group that originated in the US and focused domestically. Our investigation linked this network to VDARE, a website known for posting anti-immigration content, and individuals associated with a similar website The Unz Review. We found this activity as part of our internal investigations into suspected coordinated inauthentic behavior ahead of the 2020 election in the US.

Free speech does not apply on a platform such as Facebook. They make their own terms of service and have the right to enforce it. But this isn’t a 1st Amendment issue. It’s an issue of protection based on Section 230 that protects them from content-based lawsuits. They are supposed to be a platform and nothing else. That means they should only be policing through their terms of service based on posts that break the law, not those posts or accounts that share a perspective not aligned with Big Tech’s sensibilities.

One does not have to agree with either QAnon or VDARE to see the illegitimate measures they’re taking that a government-protected platform simply should not. If they are going to apply their bias in everything, they should drop their Section 230 protection.

