Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home orders are among the most obtuse in the nation. Law enforcement officers have been ordered to enforce the mandate that includes finding and issuing summons to pastors who have the nerve of opening their churches. It doesn’t matter if they practice social distance, require masks, or any other appropriate safety precautions. If they’re open, they’re at risk.

Lighthouse Fellowship Church was a victim of Northam’s orders. With only 16 congregants attending in a 225-seat church, two law enforcement officers cited Reverend Kevin Wilson on Palm Sunday. He now faces jail time up to a year and up to $2500 in fines.

According to Just the News, Lighthouse sued on Friday, but a judge denied the church’s request for preliminary relief, ruling that “[a]lthough [professional-services] businesses may not be essential, the exception crafted on their behalf is essential to prevent joblessness.”

Over the past two weeks, Attorney General William Barr has been prompting his department to seek out states and local jurisdictions who are imposing restrictions on citizens because of the coronavirus that may be unconstitutional. 1st Amendment religious freedoms are at the top of the list as churches and other religious institution across the nation have been targeted by executive orders. The DoJ weighed in on the Lighthouse Fellowship Church case.

“The United States believes that the church has set forth a strong case that the Orders, by exempting other activities permitting similar opportunities for in-person gatherings of more than 10 individuals, while at the same time prohibiting churches from gathering in groups of more than 10 — even with social distancing measures and other precautions — has impermissibly interfered with the church’s free exercise of religion,” the Justice Department filing said.

Religious liberties are the easiest and arguably most important rights currently being stripped by tyrannical executive orders across the country. The coronavirus cannot be used as an excuse to suppress our rights to worship. Kudos to AG Barr and the DoJ for taking action against oppression.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.