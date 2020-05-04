Conspiracy theorist David Icke has been silenced. His primary platforms for promoting his ideas—YouTube and Facebook—banned him and deleted all of his content. He has been zeroed out as far as these sites and their users are concerned. The reason for finally ghosting him completely: so-called “COVID-19 misinformation.”

For transparency, I’ve never been a fan of David Icke. I’m less concerned about his conspiracy theories as much as his adherence to a new age philosophy that runs contrary to the Bible and promotes concepts that can be dangerous for those who do not have the spiritual fortitude to see through his falsehoods. Many of his conspiracy theories are actually quite compelling, but the vast majority of them play on a populace ready and willing to see inter-dimensional lizard people in every corner of government. His claims of channeling spiritual energy as a self-comparison to Jesus Christ didn’t help my perception of him, either.

But here’s the thing. YouTube and Facebook are considered platforms. They are given certain protections from government that prevent them from getting sued for content that appears on them. The basic requirement to receive such protections is adherence to unbiased and nearly absolute allowance of free speech. In other words, they’re not supposed to be able to stifle anyone who isn’t breaking the law.

The loophole they and pretty much every other major social media platform have used over the years is their terms of service. Because users agree to these terms, including the constant changes that are made that invariably adhere to a social justice mentality, the platforms are given wide powers to police their users based on these terms. So far, nobody has seriously challenged whether the suspension and banning protocols within their terms of service are allowable under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. A handful of politicians have inquired, but nothing has been turned into action.

Today, the coronavirus is being used as a weapon. No, I don’t mean the Chinese Communist Party manufactured and unleashed the disease to test a 5G killing machine (I think that’s what Icke has been saying lately). Instead, the coronavirus is being used as a censorship tool through which these platforms can rid themselves of undesirables who have toed the line for a while, including Icke. They have the righteous indignation associated with coronavirus conspiracy theorists “literally killing people” by promoting dangerous ideas that could cause people to spread the virus further.

This is a continuation of a dangerous precedent that Big Tech has been setting for the last few years. They hide behind their protections while quashing voices that run contrary to their accepted doctrine. What makes it worse is the lack of consistency that invariably falls along political, cultural, and religious lines.

Ideas that generally adhere to a conservative worldview are unacceptable while similar but opposite views from a progressive worldview are embraced on these platforms. Examples:

Those calling for draconian gun restrictions and confiscations that would put millions of Americans at risk have no fear of Big Tech, but gun rights activists are forced to be careful what they promote out of fear of censorship or content suppression.

Abortion activists can post the most heinous content calling on people to proudly display results of their abortions, but pro-life activists can post the exact same content and get suspended or banned simply for saying the practice is wrong.

Advocates of “accepted” religions such as Islam or atheism are free to post just about anything. Literally. Meanwhile, those who adhere to a Judeo-Christian worldview are often in constant battles against censorship which often comes in the form of “ghost-banning”; their content is suppressed and they often don’t even know it.

David Icke’s content was often offensive even to those who generally support his contrarian nature. But it was not illegal. He didn’t promote human trafficking or call for armed revolt. He did not “dox” people or post content of an inherently dangerous nature. He is controversial and many of his perspectives were off-the-wall, but the platforms that banned him allow controversial, off-the-wall content all the time. The difference is Icke’s perspectives struck a nerve with the current narrative of absolute fear towards the coronavirus. For that reason, they considered him dangerous.

Content producers of all types have been taught an unfortunate lesson. If you say the wrong things about the coronavirus, you will be quashed. While most will not think this affects them since they’re not telling people the Archons are spreading COVID-19 across the globe, the reality is anyone who has ideas that are contrary to the accepted narrative should be concerned. Today, it’s the coronavirus. Tomorrow, it could be the 2nd Amendment. After that, it could be anything that promotes self-dependence, free speech, or any of our rights that a future tech tyrant deems to be unacceptable.

I don’t agree with most of what David Icke has peddled over the years, but suppressing his conspiracy theories about the coronavirus is more dangerous than the theories themselves. These platforms aren’t protecting people. They’re using the coronavirus to kill off those on their blacklist.

