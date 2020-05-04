Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has firmly added his voice to that of White House Advisor Peter Navarro concerning the Chinese government’s hoarding of PPE (personal protective equipment).

Pompeo: “You’ve got the facts just about right,” Pompeo told ABC’s “This Week” when asked if China intentionally stockpiled medical supplies in early January while it concealed the severity of Covid-19. “We can confirm that the Chinese Communist Party did all that it could to make sure that the world didn’t learn in a timely fashion about what was taking place.”

Pompeo’s statement comes on the back of strong and repeated statements made by Navarro beginning on April 19th. On that date, during an interview with Fox Business’s Maria Bartriloma, Navarro laid out the timeline:

China hid the severity of the virus from the World via the WHO: “But, more importantly, we know that for a critical six-week period of time, China used its influence at the World Health Organization to hide the virus from the world. This was a time where that virus could have been contained in Wuhan. Instead, five million Chinese people went out from Wuhan and propagated the virus around the world.”

China used that time to hoard PPE: “And then here is what I think should be very disturbing to every American. During that period of time, that six-week interval when they were hiding this virus from the world, China went from a net exporter of personal protective equipment — they are the largest producer of that in the world — to a large net importer.” He continued, “They basically went around and vacuumed up virtually all of the PPE around the world, including a lot from this country, which was, for humanitarian reasons, sharing our PPE with them. See this chart for context as to the massive import operation the Chinese government undertook in January:



They imported so much in January they had a trade deficit:



Which led to the logical conclusion : “And what that did was leave people in New York, Milan, and everywhere in between defenseless when it came time to have that PPE.”

It doesn’t take a massive leap of imagination to understand what the Chinese were up to. They seem to have been hiding the severity of the outbreak until they had medical supplies in hand. Timelines do not lie. Just look at the timing of certain events:

On January 24th, China extended the mass quarantine effort and transport restrictions in the outbreak’s epicenter, Wuhan, to at least 13 cities affecting a total of around 41 million people. This dramatic action was an obvious signal that virus containment was not as tight as China had been letting on.

January 24th is the same day Chinese inspection records show the beginning influx of massive acquisition (hoarding) of 2 billion face masks and other medical protective gear purchased from multiple nations.

The numbers are striking. According to reports, beginning in early January, China began scouring the globe for masks and other PPE, “stockpiling more than 2 billion surgical masks and essential medical supplies in a global panic buy now impacting the worldwide shortage of protective equipment.”

Not only did they hoard supplies, but they cleverly concealed their actions. One method they utilized was to simply not report their monthly January import numbers. According to the South China Morning Post, “China usually releases trade data on a monthly basis, but postponed January’s release plans…” and instead reported January’s a month late, adding them to the reporting of February’s figures.

Another method they utilized was to ask Chinese companies throughout the world to acquire PPE through any means necessary. This MUST WATCH 4/5 60 Minutes (Australia) segment, seen by only a handful outside of Australia, documents their activities.

The segment describes how:

An anonymous witness who worked at Greenland, a Chinese-owned property development company in Sydney, stepped forward with emails. He saw boxes of vital medical equipment being prepared to be sent to China in January and February this year.

“Meeting rooms, lunch rooms and the boardroom, starting to be filled with different types of items getting unpackaged and repackaged and labelled”

He asked: “…if all these medical items leave the country, what’s left for us?”

The man says employees of the company were asked to procure different medical items from shops and pharmacies, and that full-time employees were utilized in the packing and repackaging of the items.

But what 60 Minutes’ witness saw in one Sydney office was being repeated in companies around the world.

In just two months, it is estimated China amassed an estimated 2.4 billion pieces of protective equipment, including more than two billion masks.

And this hoarding activity was in fact being repeated throughout the world. On 4/26 I posted this on Twitter:

Soon after, a (to remain anonymous) whistleblower reached out to me and described what was occurring in January right under our noses in the United States.

According to the source, a US subsidiary of Bain Capital began receiving orders from China for PPE BEFORE January 8th:

RW: When was the date of the (purchase) request?

A: “Jan 22 was the last one … they’d been buying and shipping for two weeks”

RW: What? So around 1/8 China knew they had a mess and started sucking up supplies while lying about it?

A: “Yes” “Before 1/8. They had to buy them first”

RW: Oh. The first shipment went out on 1/8?

A: “Yes”

RW: Any idea when the requests started?

A: “No”

RW: Were they buying from pharmacies at the retail level or in bulk from box stores or wholesale from manufacturers?

A: “From their industrial suppliers. Unlikely from public suppliers. I don’t know for sure.”

RW: It’s the dates that matter. It shows when they knew what they knew.

A: “Yeah. They knew. Export documents should show that” (*See above. China delayed reporting for a month)

RW: This sucks.

A: “Yeah. Doubt the US companies had a clue”

RW: Bain’s not Chinese. (Bain Subsidiary) must have distribution established with China and they put in for a massive amount of PPE.

A; “Shanghai. DHL was the carrier”

There can be little doubt now as to what the Chinese government knew and when they knew it. Based on facts, for several critical weeks in January, they knowingly allowed a deadly virus to spread through the world and downplayed/hid evidence of the virus’ danger while they went on a worldwide shopping spree for PPE to protect themselves, leaving the rest of the globe at risk.

Lastly, it’s not difficult to see why the Chinese believed they could get away with this for so long and not get caught. January 24th is a critical part of the timeline not only because of what the Chinese were doing, but because the US media was obviously distracted.

January 24th was the day the Chinese extended their quarantine.

January 24th was the day the hoarded PPE began arriving in China.

January 24th was the day the Trump administration held a “sparsely attended” briefing on the coronavirus for senators. The lack of attendance was in part because it “was held on the same day as a deadline for senators to submit their impeachment questions.” “The initial thought from the Dems, I think, is that we were trying to distract from impeachment,” a GOP Senate aide told Politico

For an extremely detailed timeline account of Covid-19 related information, see my regularly updated Definitive Timeline.

