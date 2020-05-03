The Democratic Party has been a walking contradiction for decades. On one hand, they work tirelessly to maintain their stranglehold on the minority vote, particularly the coveted Black vote. But their policies have proven to be disastrous for most Americans, especially the minority communities they claim to be helping the most. When they’re not promoting legislation that stealthily keeps minorities beholden and dependent on them, they’re campaigning in minority communities to spin their actions as positive.

2020 seems to be the election in which many minority voters are starting to see the light. The #WalkAway movement has done wonders for opening the eyes of lifelong Democrats who are recognizing the results of Democratic policies have failed to match their rhetoric. But arguably more important than the onslaught of recent converts from Democrats to Independents or Republicans are the perpetual voices of reason who have been conservatives against the grain for years.

Larry Elder, a Libertarian who espouses conservative values to go with his limited-government ideology, is putting together an important documentary called “Uncle Tom: An Oral History of the American Black Conservative.” Judging from the trailers, it will be as enlightening as it is enthralling, particularly to those who have questioned their past allegiances to the Democratic Party. It’s due to open June 19.

“Being a Black conservative is just natural,” Lt. Col. Allen West said in the third trailer for the documentary. “It’s what my family raised us on—faith, family, individual responsibility, education, service to the nation, entrepreneurial mind.”

Director Justin Malone brings the American experience of black conservatism explained first hand through interviews, cinema verité, and archival footage. Written by Elder, Ryder Ansell, and Malone, the film features some of the most prominent Black conservative voices in America today.

From Dr. Carol M. Swain to Lt. Col. West, Candace Owens to Reverend Jesse Lee Peterson, Elder has put together a star studded cast of staunch conservatives who hope to engage with all Americans in our universal struggles against radical progressivism. We can’t wait to see it!

We discussed “Uncle Tom” on today’s NOQ Report Podcast.

