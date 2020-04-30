The Brett Kavanaugh accusations came fourth when a sitting federal judge was nominated to the supreme court. In likewise fashion the accusations from Tara Reade about Joe Biden escalated to digital penetration right as he became the presumptive nominee for the Democrat Party. The alliance that formed between Conservative Inc and the Bernie Bros was a reaffirming of the suspicions that these accusations did not smell right. But early on, the comparisons between Tara Reade and Christine Blasey Ford come to a halt.

Tara Reade can recall where and when this happened. She can also be connected to Joe Biden quite easily as a former staffer. Put more simply, this accusation has a lot more meat than Christine Blasey Ford’s ever did. The actions taken by Tara Reade following her latest accusations lend credibility to her.

Going to the police is what credible accusers do rather than appeal to the court of public opinions, but there are details about this police report that are a bit of a red herring. Two facts to consider. One, Reade’s criminal complaint is past the statute of limitations. So police will not pursue this investigation. So this criminal complaint is inconsequential, although it’s what a real victim would do at this point, I suppose. Second, is that there are no consequences for falsely accusing someone of rape or sexual assault.

None of the Brett Kavanaugh accusers faced any legal consequences for trying to destroy a man’s life. It’s unfortunate but true that false accusers are not appropriately punished for their deeds. So this development did not move the needle of my doubt to unreasonable territory.

A second major development happened and that was Tara Reade’s mom calling into Larry King. At this point I began to seriously consider the possibility of this being true. This would be corroboration of an event that happened decades ago from decades ago. This is the most serious piece of evidence in Reade’s case against Biden to show that she is not simply falsifying accusations like Ford. Assuming this is Reade’s mom, who unfortunately passed away, the accusations has some evidence to support it.

But let’s play defense attorney for a minute. It is fair to say that Tara Reade’s mother called into Larry King and said that people like her daughter have no recourse but to go to the press and that her daughter chose not to out of respect for the prominent Senator she was working for. This is a fair summation of what was said.

What’s missing? Criminal element. Tara Reade alleges that Joe Biden sexually assaulted her which is a crime. If Tara Reade told her mother that Joe Biden sexually assaulted her, then why did her mother not mention that her daughter could have gone to the police? The CNN clip does not corroborate sexual assault; at most it corroborates sexual harassment.

Conveniently, Conservative Inc has forgotten that Tara Reade initially accused Joe Biden of inappropriate touching early in the primary process along with several other women. We should be asking why these serious allegations never came up then and suddenly when Bernie Sanders’ campaign went down in flames it does.

Questions That Need Answers

Why has Tara Reade so suddenly and so drastically changed the nature of her allegations once Joe Biden became the presumptive nominee?

How likely is it that the same ideology that is willing to fake rape allegations for political purposes is willing to use the same playbook to sink the presumptive nominee who they see as “conservative?”

Conclusions

As Conservatives, we should maintain an innocent until proven guilty attitude which could (likely not) be a step toward returning to a time where fake sexual allegations weren’t levied for political gain. For the most part, Conservative Inc has been sports fans owning their rivals on this story, believing it because of preconceived political biases. And while the path Conservative Inc is going down has been done in the past and more credibly with Bill and Hillary Clinton, our present and future candidates will be better served if we respond to allegations consistently with a presumption of innocence and a pursuit of truth.

As it stands, Joe Biden is a serial toucher. It’s not hard to imagine Joe Biden digitally penetrating a staffer, nor is it hard to imagine a more criminal element beyond his well documented creepy behavior around children. At the same time, an increasingly desperate socialist using the tested model of sexual allegations to sink the presumptive nominee by conjuring sexual assault allegations is extremely believable also.

We have to remember that socialism is a religious cult. They have a different moral code. That is why the ideology has killed tens of millions of people. Lying about a fake allegation to get Joe Biden out of the way is a small drop in the ocean as to what socialists are willing to do.

It’s not that I believe Joe Biden. It’s that I don’t believe Tara Reade.

