The latest episode of the NOQ Report Podcast answers the question nobody ever thought to ask. What do Dr. Fauci, Roger Stone, and Stacey Abrams have in common? It’s not their actions or backgrounds that bind them. It’s the journalist who has been on the beat digging up stories that America needs to read and hear.

Patrick Howley is quickly becoming one of the most trusted and feared investigative reporters in America. He’s trusted by conservatives who are tired of milquetoast “right-leaning” outlets kowtowing to progressives and he’s feared by leftists who have skeletons in their closet, which is, let’s face it, nearly all of them. He broke the bombshell stories about the VA scandal, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s blackface past, and a handful of stories recently which we’ll be talking about. He’s written for the Daily Caller, Breitbart, Washington Free Beacon, and is now a senior reporter at the newest conservative news outlet, the National File. I even tried to recruit him to write for NOQ Report but I couldn’t afford him.

This intriguing interview with Howley dives into the stories he’s been breaking lately, stories that expose the follies of the left while highlighting conservatives who are fighting the good fight. America needs real journalists, and he’s one of them.

