Reports came in yesterday that President Trump reacted to falling poll numbers by attacking his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, on a phone call last week. He was reportedly “yelling” at his long-time ally while in front of several White House staffers.

The three anonymous sources cited by multiple news outlets reported that President Trump blamed Parscale last Wednesday based on polls showing him losing in key swing states to the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden. The same sources leaked that advisers have been telling the President to stop doing daily briefings. Parscale responded to the reports on Twitter:

Attn #FakeNews media:@realDonaldTrump didn’t yell at me. There’s absolutely no daylight between us. We have a great relationship that spans almost 10 yrs. Curious how multiple outlets had the same false story from bitter anonymous sources whose clear goal is to hurt POTUS. — Brad Parscale – Download our Trump 2020 App today! (@parscale) April 30, 2020

There’s a common thread between early polls and anonymous sources. They should be taken with a grain of salt because they’re rarely accurate. If President Trump had a problem with Parscale, we’d hear it from him. He hasn’t been shy about his anger.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.