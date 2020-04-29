The more we learn about the FBI investigation into General Michael Flynn’s contacts with Russia near the beginning of the Trump administration prove beyond a reasonable doubt that his conviction was made possible by illegal actions by the investigators. The latest bombshell release shows the FBI investigators—including people all the way up to the top of the ladder—were not really investigating a risk to America’s national security. They were using false pretenses to entrap the former National Security Advisor, as their notes clearly indicate.

How they planned to get Flynn removed: 1) Get Flynn “to admit to breaking the Logan Act”; or 2) Catch Flynn in a lie. Their end goal was a referral to the DOJ – not to investigate Flynn's contacts with the Russians. pic.twitter.com/Vty3FYaSt9 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 29, 2020

Credit to these fine folks for their hard work:@SidneyPowell1 @molmccann @jbinnall Read the full it all here:https://t.co/xLGgNjHPoL — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 29, 2020

Their goal was not to seek wrongdoing but to sell him on a presumption of wrongdoing “to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired.”

U.S. District Court Judge Emmet G. Sullivan unsealed four pages of stunning FBI emails and handwritten notes Wednesday, regarding former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, which allegedly reveal the retired three star general was targeted by senior FBI officials for prosecution, stated Flynn’s defense attorney Sidney Powell. Those notes and emails revealed that the retired three-star general appeared to be set up for a perjury trap by the senior members of the bureau and agents charged with investigating the now-debunked allegations that President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia, said Sidney Powell, the defense lawyer representing Flynn.

Moreover, the Department of Justice release 11 more pages of documents Wednesday afternoon, according to Powell.

“What is especially terrifying is that without the integrity of Attorney General Bill Barr and U.S. Attorney Jensen, we still would not have this clear exculpatory information as Mr. Van Grack and the prosecutors have opposed every request we have made,” said Powell.

It appears, based on the notes and emails that the Department of Justice was determined at the time to prosecute Flynn, regardless of what they found, Powell said.

While we await Judge Sullivan's order to unseal the exhibits from Friday, the government has just provided 11 more pages even more appalling that the Friday production. We have requested the redaction process begin immediately.@GenFlynn @BarbaraRedgate pic.twitter.com/YPEjZWbdvo — Sidney Powell 🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@SidneyPowell1) April 29, 2020

Flynn’s attorney, Sidney Powell, has been pursuing any exculpatory evidence that was not released to the defense, and as it turns out there was plenty. Last week, we reported on a slew of documents that, had they been released to the defense, would have been used to prove Flynn’s unambiguous innocence.

One of the most revealing aspects of the new document is that at no point did they discuss what crimes Flynn allegedly committed other than potentially the Logan Act, an obscure law from 1799 that has never been invoked. They were seeking a Department of Justice referral and knew their best chance was to catch him in a lie in order to pressure him to either flip on President Trump or lose his job and face jail time. The honorable general chose the latter.

Now that this information is out, the investigation needs to shift from looking into exculpatory evidence to finding further wrongdoing on the part of the FBI personnel involved. Flynn should be exonerated immediately and those responsible for trying to frame him must be brought to justice.

Imagine having your life and reputation ruined by rogue US govt. officials. Then years later when the plot finally comes to light the first thing you do is post an American flag. This is the guy they wanted you to believe was a Russian asset. 🙄 https://t.co/TI768Vijn2 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 30, 2020

By the way… let's not forget… Even with the now-disclosed premeditated plot in play, the initial take-away from the FBI agents interviewing Gen. Flynn was that he was truthful! It makes the actions of the Mueller prosecutors that much worse. — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) April 29, 2020

DOJ just informed the federal court that it has found and turned over even more potentially exculpatory documents in the Flynn case that had previously been withheld. What's in these records? According to DOJ, they include "messages between and among [FBI] personnel[.]" pic.twitter.com/c6rxVKQelb — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 29, 2020

So Joe Biden’s FBI launched a politically motivated trap against the incoming Trump Administration, specifically General Flynn. Seems like big news. — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) April 29, 2020

Some are talking about a pardon for General Flynn. Nope. A pardon is given to those who have been convicted. Flynn is completely innocent. He must be exonerated and those responsible for this ordeal must be brought to justice.

Our latest episode of the NOQ Report Podcast...

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.