When former Obama consigliere Rahm Emanuel once said, “You never want to let a serious crisis go to waste,” he wasn’t just espousing some Alinksyite political tactic. He was actually laying the groundwork for forcing massive social change in a very short period of time, by taking advantage of the fears of the moment in order to frighten the public—not to mention the Republican opposition—out of putting up a fight. At the time, Emanuel’s remarks were in response to the Great Recession that followed the crash of 2008, a disaster that he and his boss saw as a ripe opportunity to assert more government control over the economy and make more people than ever dependent upon government largess. But as we’ve seen with the measures taken to contain the Wuhan Virus pandemic, it can just as easily refer to the current moment.

Right now, government is wielding more control over the people of the United States than Barack Obama and his minions could have ever dreamed possible—and in a shorter time frame than anyone could have imagined. In the space of less than two months, we’ve gone from the strongest economy and most rapid expansion in generations to 30% unemployment, a number—horrifying as it is—that probably underestimates the true jobless rate. On top of all that, official policy obliges citizens across the nation to cower in their homes and wear masks on the few occasions when they go out and about, while schools are closed and children everywhere fall behind in their education in spite of attempts at virtual teaching that seem as futile as they are valiant. Somehow, our leaders chose to turn us into a third-world country overnight, with far too many of them flexing powers never derived from the consent of the governed.

Among those peer grabbers are Minnesota Senator—and up until recently, presidential candidate—Amy Klobuchar, who has introduced a measure in Congress to allow nationwide mail-in voting this fall. The reason, ostensibly, is fear that the Wuhan Virus will have made a resurgence by then, increasing the risk that those who show up to vote will become infected. There is, of course, a huge problem with Klobuchar’s approach in that Article I of the Constitution delegates regulatory authority over elections to the individual states—so it’s quite possible that imposing a one-size-fits-all mail in ballot scheme may not even pass Constitutional muster. And then there’s the other matter that nobody in the Democrat Party ever wants to talk about–the scourge of voter fraud, made manifest in a disturbing story from Real Clear Politics yesterday:

Between 2012 and 2018, 28.3 million mail-in ballots remain unaccounted for, according to data from the federal Election Assistance Commission. The missing ballots amount to nearly one in five of all absentee ballots and ballots mailed to voters residing in states that do elections exclusively by mail. States and local authorities simply have no idea what happened to these ballots since they were mailed – and the figure of 28 million missing ballots is likely even higher because some areas in the country, notably Chicago, did not respond to the federal agency’s survey questions.

The article does not specifically allege that these missing ballots were appropriated and then cast fraudulently, but does note that the sheer volume poses an incredible security risk. After all, Hillary Clinton to this day likes to remind everyone who will listen that she won nearly 3 million more votes than Donald Trump–but even that margin amounts to a mere 10% of the number of missing votes.

So what happened to them?

That’s the scary part. Nobody knows. And it’s entirely reasonable to assume that out of 28 million missing ballots, at least some of them fell into unscrupulous hands. Now here comes Amy Klobuchar, who wants to see to it that every American is forced into using a mail-in system that is practically an invitation to fraudsters who want to manipulate our democracy into giving them the results they want, no matter the actual will of the people.

And what’s the excuse? Protecting us from the virus, of course.

It seems to me that with all the untold damage already inflicted by politicians in the name of protecting us from the virus, they’re the last ones who should be allowed to monkey around with the electoral system—especially when their decisions are less about the crisis, and more about not letting it go to waste.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit