On May 1, the American Conservative Movement will be working with groups across the nation to hold the Saving America Rallies. But the day before, we’ll be in Michigan for their American Patriot Rally against the lockdown on April 30. Congressional candidate Mike Detmer will be there speaking and protesting the draconian measures being imposed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Also speaking will be “America’s Sheriff” David Clarke.

We caught up with Mike to discuss his campaign to turn MI-08 red again as well as discuss the need for these rallies in Michigan and across the country. He hopes to win the primary in August and go on to defeat Elissa Slotkin in November. On Thursday, he hopes to inspire patriots of all parties as we defend our freedoms from tyranny.

The Michigan rally comes ahead of a decision about whether or not to extend the lockdown, which ends this weekend. Many are expecting Governor Whitmer to push to extend it. Detmer noted that there is federal money in play which may entice some Republicans in the state legislature to support her executive order’s extension.

Protesters are encouraged by rally organizers to wear face masks and practice social distancing, even staying in their vehicles if possible. But many will not. Many will bring signs and treat this rally as they would any other rally, coronavirus or not. Either way, it’s imperative that patriots attend if they can or engage online.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a Republican, Independent, or Democrat. If you’re an American who wants to put an end to the government overreach locking down this nation, the Saving America Rallies are for you. Mike Detmer is ready to help free Michigan.

