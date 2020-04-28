Those who have opposed the #MeToo movement do not support sexual misconduct. We’ve been adamant about the rigid nature of their stance towards “believe women.” They invert legal practices in America by essentially saying the accused should be considered guilty until proven innocent. They also do not offer a scale by which to judge accusations based on credibility.

If a woman says a man committed some form of sexual misconduct against them—whether it was harassment, rape, or anywhere in between—then the doctrine of the #MeToo movement is to assume they are being truthful… unless the accusations are made against a prominent Democrats like Joe Biden. Suddenly, silence is the name of the game from most in the movement as well as mainstream media.

Actress Alyssa Milano was one of the de facto founders of the #MeToo movement when she started trumpeting the hashtag following revelations about Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein’s many sexual crimes. She also happens to be one of the most vocal supporters of Biden, backing him long before he because the presumptive Democratic nominee for president. More than a month after Biden’s former Senate staffer Tara Reade came out with an accusation that he sexually assaulted her, Milano finally came out with a milquetoast attempt at supporting the alleged victim.

I’m aware of the new developments in Tara Reade’s accusation against Joe Biden. I want Tara, like every other survivor, to have the space to be heard and seen without being used as fodder. I hear and see you, Tara. #MeToo — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 28, 2020

Since this Tweet, she hasn’t addressed the issue. She hasn’t disavowed Biden or called for investigations. She hasn’t demanded action, as she did breathlessly throughout the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings following Christine Blasey Ford’s less-credible accusations against the Supreme Court Justice. Instead, she’s trying to change the subject and save face. Twitter wasn’t as forgiving as she apparently is.

"I'm sure that mainstream media would be jumping all over this as well if they found more evidence… I sent the #metoo tweet over two years ago — I never thought that it would be something that was going to destroy innocent men, right?" – Alyssa Milanohttps://t.co/qqwzRFobeX https://t.co/nU0WVK50YU — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) April 28, 2020

Saying there are "new developments" is saying "I didn't believe Tara Reade before." The only new development is that her mother called in to Larry King Live in 1993… which she has been saying the whole time. You thought she was lying. What happened to "believe women"? #MeToo https://t.co/N4SxkQfniO — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) April 28, 2020

You mean the way you used Christine Blasey Ford as fodder? Glad you’ve come around to due process which you will surely forget if another Republican is accused. 🙄 — Stacey – Anti-CCP Bot (@ScotsFyre) April 28, 2020

Alyssa Milano acknowledging Tara Reade as a survivor of sexual assault by the man she endorsed for president and up until now has defended against the claim. https://t.co/4WJ6uPvUjM — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) April 28, 2020

Your attempt to play both sides isn't totally transparent at all. You're doing great! https://t.co/oP6jyNdwJK — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) April 28, 2020

In 1993, Tara Reade’s mother called Larry King to blow the whistle on Joe Biden sexually assaulting her daughter. Now, FOUR sources have corroborated Tara Reade’s story:

-Brother

-Friend

-Former neighbor

-Former colleague Yes, FOUR sources. pic.twitter.com/MzeZudFl55 — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 28, 2020

I don't believe you. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 28, 2020

How do you see her now that CNN took down the Larry King video corroborating her story??? https://t.co/BgxDPVlCj1 — Brad Slager: aka Wuhan Solo (@MartiniShark) April 28, 2020

You are so full of shit https://t.co/XefCfoMMuU — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 28, 2020

Too little too late from this disingenuous wokester. https://t.co/AQrZejCbGF — DatNoFact ↗ (@datnofact) April 28, 2020

The bravery of this tepid position is inspiring. https://t.co/RLQN3L9aic — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 28, 2020

If Alyssa Milano disavows Joe Biden until he’s able to prove his innocence, as the #MeToo doctrine dictates, then she will no longer be a hypocrite on the issue. Otherwise, she’s lumped in with mainstream media and Democrats with their selective outrage.

