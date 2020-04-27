Will Joe Biden be the Democratic nominee? In normal times, the answer would obviously be, “yes.” All of his competitors have dropped out. He’s approaching a majority of delegates with these strange coronavirus primaries. He’s a former Vice President who has been in Washington DC for four decades. The nomination is totally his, right?

No. As much as I would love for Biden to be exposed to the world during the general election for having the mental acuity of, well, a 78-year-old who has lived a stress-filled life, I don’t think it’s going to happen. He’s just a placeholder for the real candidate who will be revealed before or during the Democratic National Convention.

Most members of the elite Democratic Establishment already know this. That’s why they’re endorsing him despite revelations that his former staffer, Tara Reade, has made credible and corroborated sexual assault accusations against him. They’re not blind. They see the circumstantial evidence that will get a broader spotlight once the coronavirus is done and general election season starts ramping up. But they’re not worried. They can endorse him freely now knowing mainstream media won’t call them out on it.

When the Democratic Establishment makes their move, all who endorsed him will quickly rescind and back whoever the chosen Trump-slayer is. It could be Andrew Cuomo, Gavin Newsom, Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, or someone we’re not expecting. It really doesn’t matter to them who it is as long as it’s not Biden or Bernie Sanders.

The latest to throw her warm endorsement at the man who has trouble keeping it together in interviews is Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. And when the time comes, she’ll plead ignorance to the accusations and pull back her endorsement faster than any of her cronies. It’s all just part of the plan.

.@JoeBiden has fought for our health care, for our families & for our children’s future. To his work, Joe brings values & integrity. He is a voice of reason & resilience who will fight #ForThePeople. Today, I am proud to endorse him for President of the United States. -NP pic.twitter.com/Qdc9vTgWHP — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) April 27, 2020

It’s important for the Democrats to appear that Biden’s ouster wasn’t coordinated from the start. Many on the left, particular Sanders supporters, will cry foul. By endorsing Biden, people like Pelosi and President Obama are able to claim they supported the guy until his accusation or perhaps his cognitive ability issue prompted them to pull their endorsement. Why would they endorse someone they knew they were going to betray later? So it won’t look like they knew about his problems today.

As my EIC noted, it’s conspicuous that the Reade story about her mother calling into Larry King Live in August, 1993, was reported by a left-leaning outlet, The Intercept. But the buzz from the story was a bit stronger than expected. They knew they needed to plant the seed, but they need Biden to stay in long enough to make Sanders go away.

When Biden is replaced, everyone who’s endorsing him today will claim to be “heartbroken.” In reality, they just want to make sure they don’t get blamed for orchestrating his removal or prompting his political downfall. It’s all about self-protection.

