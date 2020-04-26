If the best humor has a ring of truth, this video has the audio output of a church belfry. It features the most important people in our society. The ordinary people and heroes sardonically contrasting their lives with that of the celebrity high and mighty. We’ve seen our social betters grab at some last scraps of relevancy while the rest of the world passes them by. The video shows how insignificant they truly are.

This crisis may at least have a positive result in that false celebrity worship could be greatly diminished or be a thing of the past. It shows that this is supremely unimportant along with the celebrities themselves.

Times such as the present crisis serve as a crucible in burning away the irrelevancies, leaving behind that which is truly meaningful. This crisis should be a lesson for all in valuing what is truly important: Faith, family, and freedom.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.