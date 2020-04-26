A scientific breakthrough is being promoted that uses an invasive UV-light treatment. It may be able to eradicate the coronavirus in individual patienys. But President Trump made a mention of it, so the response from the left has been negative. In fact, YouTube censored an informative introduction video about “Healight” over “violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines.”

Watch the video and see if you can spot the violation:

BREAKING: YouTube has censored the promotional video of the #Healight developed by researchers at @CedarsSinai, claiming it violates the terms of service! It was here: https://t.co/Z3BhJRNI4q pic.twitter.com/UQX6OLsjd4 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) April 25, 2020

Here's the video of the #Healight that YouTube censored. Made by @BioscienceAytu under the direction of @josh_disbrow. pic.twitter.com/mwMVSdS2qp — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) April 25, 2020

If you had difficulty finding what was wrong with the video, you’re not alone. This is a device developed by the highlight-respected Cedars-Sinai. It did not encourage bad behavior or promote unsafe medical practices. It was shared on Twitter by many prominent users, including doctors and media personalities, who realize this could be the medical breakthrough that turns the tide on our battle with the coronavirus. But as mentioned above, it was mentioned by President Trump in a question to Dr. Birx during a COVID-19 Daily Briefing. For this, it has been deemed to be too dangerous for public awareness.

Aytu BioScience Signs Exclusive Global License with Cedars-Sinai for Potential Coronavirus Treatment ☀️ https://t.co/9kF0SsbldY — Karli Q ⭐️⭐️⭐️ – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@KarluskaP) April 26, 2020

While @realDonaldTrump has been criticized for asking whether disinfectants could be "injected" to treat coronavirus, he was correct about the possibility of introducing ultra-violet light into the lungs. A brand new device announced just this week: https://t.co/X0x26oWz7W — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) April 24, 2020

We’ve already shown that the #Healight kills bacteria. Now we show that it can also kill #coronavirus. We’re excited to partner with .@BioScienceAytu to move the technology forward to help patients all over the world! Full story here: https://t.co/lPftJPbaFC pic.twitter.com/vEdMgIWVrQ — Ruchi Mathur MD (@RuchiMathurMD) April 20, 2020

"The Healight technology employs proprietary methods of administering UV light via a novel endotracheal medical device. Pre-clinical findings indicate the technology's significant impact on eradicating a wide range of viruses and bacteria, inclusive of coronavirus." — Jack Posobiec, IWO (@JackPosobiec) April 24, 2020

Wow. YouTube takes down biotech company’s video describing their novel UV light treatment for COVID-19 patients. “We are proud to have teamed up with @MarkPimentelMD and his team at @CedarsSinai” -Josh Disbrow AYTU Bioscience CEO https://t.co/F8ZIGuhjeE pic.twitter.com/vwykYTZ3Ne — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) April 26, 2020

“Our team has shown that administering a specific spectrum of UV-A light can eradicate viruses in infected human cells (including coronavirus) and bacteria in the area while preserving healthy cells,” stated Dr. Mark Pimentel of Cedars-Sinai.

Aytu BioScience, the company behind “Healight,” has been working on this since long before the coronavirus became a crisis. Their focus was on stopping bacterial infections, but as the threat of the coronavirus rose, they pivoted their research to see if the technology worked against the dreaded disease. It does.

Ali Rezaie, MD, one of the inventors of this technology states, “Our lab at Cedars-Sinai has extensively studied the effects of this unique technology on bacteria and viruses. Based on our findings we believe this therapeutic approach has the potential to significantly impact the high morbidity and mortality of coronavirus-infected patients and patients infected with other respiratory pathogens. We are looking forward to partnering with Aytu BioScience to move this technology forward for the benefit of patients all over the world.”

The only reason YouTube removed the video is because it jibed with what President Trump said about UV treatments being used against the coronavirus. If a Democrat had said it, the video would be blasted out to the masses.

