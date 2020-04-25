The last time retired 3-star general and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn posted a Tweet was September 18, 2017. He finally Tweeted again last night, reiterating his January “Declaration of Michael T. Flynn” in which he declares his innocence and requests to withdraw his guilty plea.

His first Tweet after 31 months of silence was addressed to his defense attorneys, friends, and family members. It accumulated over 20K retweets and nearly 40K likes by the early hours Saturday morning. The break in his silence followed reports yesterday that bombshells were in the process of dropping that could exonerate him.

Whether this is a sign of renewed activity or just a one-off is unknown, but his supporters will be thrilled that he at least posted something after the long drought. He should be exonerated as he did nothing wrong, but if not, he must be pardoned.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.