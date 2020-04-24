If you haven’t heard of Tara Reade, you probably get your news from progressive mainstream media. She’s the former staffer for then-Senator Joe Biden who has accused him of sexually assaulting her in 1993. Most prominent media outlets have dismissed it despite there being much more corroboration for her accusation than there was for Christine Blasey Ford’s accusation against Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Now, a resurfaced video from Larry King Live in 1993 appears to corroborate her story even more. It cannot act as proof of the alleged sexual assault, but it lends credence to the idea that Reade told friends and family about the attack when it happened.

BREAKING: Is this the mother of Joe Biden's accuser talking to CNN in 1993? pic.twitter.com/rF7jw35s2F — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) April 24, 2020

A close examination of everything we know so far seems to point to the likelihood that this was Tara Reade’s mother, Jeanette Altimus, calling in to discuss options for her daughter from as a possible whistleblower.

This call is from August, 1993.

The caller is identified as the mother of a former staffer for a “prominent Senator.”

She is identified as living in San Luis Obispo, CA. Altimus is on record as living there at the time of this call.

Reade left Senator Biden’s staff in August, 1993.

Reade has stated in interviews that her mother had called into the Larry King Live show regarding the attack.

It would take many leaps of faith to look at the circumstantial evidence and not determine that the caller is almost certainly Altimus calling about her daughter’s experience with Biden. Either his is a long con stretching nearly three decades to get it set up or Reade is being truthful about retelling her experience to friends and family at the time of the alleged assault.

According to The Intercept:

On August 11, 1993, King aired a program titled, “Washington: The Cruelest City on Earth?” Toward the end of the program, he introduces a caller dialing in from San Luis Obispo, California. Congressional records list August 1993 as Reade’s last month of employment with Biden’s Senate office, and, according to property records, Reade’s mother, Jeanette Altimus, was living in San Luis Obispo County. Here is the transcript of the beginning of the call: KING: San Luis Obispo, California, hello. CALLER: Yes, hello. I’m wondering what a staffer would do besides go to the press in Washington? My daughter has just left there, after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all, and the only thing she could have done was go to the press, and she chose not to do it out of respect for him. KING: In other words, she had a story to tell but, out of respect for the person she worked for, she didn’t tell it? CALLER: That’s true. King’s panel of guests offered no suggestions, and instead the conversation veered into a discussion of whether any of the men on set would leak damaging personal information about a rival to the press. Reade, after being read the transcript of the call, said that it gelled with her memory of it, and that she was sure it was her mother, despite the audio not yet being available.

This story will be buried by mainstream media to protect Joe Biden. But every aspect of Tara Reade’s account is being corroborated exponentially more than anything Christine Blasey Ford ever noted. The left wields #MeToo as a weapon when convenient.

