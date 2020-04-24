Is COVID-19 a biological weapon? There isn’t enough publicly confirmed documentation to make that claim for sure, but Patrick “No Compromise With Evil” Wyett is putting out the theory in his show The Shining Light Podcast, co-hosted by Pastor Sam Jones.

While the primary topics of discussion in this series of podcasts is discussing the New Normal that is being implemented because of COVID-19, Patrick takes the time to explain his theory about the origins of the coronavirus. His background as a former overseas defense contractor has given him a unique perspective that not many in the mainstream media are articulating.

While I’ll allow you to take a listen to his argument using his own words in the episode of The Shining Light Podcast, he makes a compelling case when you understand that this disease is attacking particular organs in the body that are affected by the most prominent diseases in modern day society. I will add that many of these diseases that make someone prone to having an extreme reaction to COVID-19 are largely self-induced through poor diet and lifestyle choices.

Things like diabetes can be avoided most of the time simply by eating health. Lung disease can often be avoided by not smoking. While there are exceptions, it is an interesting point that this disease is targeting particular organs and weaknesses in our Western Society.

Here’s part 2 and part 3:

You might say that this is a conspiracy theory. That may be true. But it’s also a theory that may possibly pan out to be true. With that said, the important things is that we continue to ask questions, as every passing day brings more truth to light showing that much of what has been reported to-date are turning out to be inaccurate.

