One of my best sources within the Democratic Establishment sent me an odd text today. “Your editor isn’t far off. It’s on the table.” I had no idea what in the world this source was talking about. This person has been my most reliable, including giving me the heads up a week ahead of Super Tuesday that Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar would be forced out to give Joe Biden the advantage. But this particular text baffled me.

I checked NOQ Report and saw nothing from our EIC that stood out. I went to his Twitter feed and that’s when I found this ominous conspiracy theory that had been posted 10 minutes before I received the text:

Theory: The DNC is slow-playing the Tara Reade sexual assault story until… ✔️It's too late for Bernie to get back in and win…

✔️They identify the replacement candidate (Cuomo, Newsom, Clinton, Obama)

✔️They gather groundswell support for the replacement. Then, Joe's done. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) April 24, 2020

Ouch. That couldn’t be it, could it? Mainstream media has taken great pains to NOT cover the story or to disingenuously attempt to poke holes in the accusation made by former Biden staffer Tara Reade that he sexually assaulted her in 1993. Democrats haven’t addressed it at all. Surely they won’t reverse their narrative later. Is that what my source was implying? I texted back for confirmation and received a thumbs up.

It seems crazy to think that they would destroy their own candidate, but then again it also makes sense that they would want to replace him. As my source said, “it’s on the table,” which implies there are other ways to accomplish their goal. One thing is clear: Rucker’s reasoning for the DNC to want to delay the ouster of Biden from the nomination makes sense. They definitely do not want Bernie Sanders to win it, so getting Biden out of the way now with several primaries left would almost certainly put a Sanders nomination back on the table. They may also be testing the waters with their candidate choices. It all seems to add up.

I’ve always assumed they’d simply pressure Biden to drop out ahead of the convention, and this would be one possible way for them to exert leverage on him. Reade’s accusation got a major boost in credibility today when it was discovered her mother likely called into Larry King Live shortly after the alleged attack, a story that was conspicuously broken by left-leaning The Intercept and radical progressive author Ryan Grim.

Biden’s mental acuity has been kept away from the public eye thanks in large part to the coronavirus crisis. It’s taking up most of the time on news, so the presumptive nominee’s absence from interviews has gone mostly unnoticed. When he does do interviews, he’s terrible. It’s embarrassing. But we know for sure the Democratic Establishment and DNC are watching and likely cringing at the prospects of a general election season with him as their guy.

The people listed by Rucker as possible candidates also make sense.

NY Governor Andrew Cuomo seemed like the natural choice a couple of weeks ago, but sentiment on him has been souring lately.

seemed like the natural choice a couple of weeks ago, but sentiment on him has been souring lately. CA Governor Gavin Newsom may be my current favorite to be the left’s chosen one because his press has been generally positive and his handling of the coronavirus crisis has worked better than Cuomo’s.

may be my current favorite to be the left’s chosen one because his press has been generally positive and his handling of the coronavirus crisis has worked better than Cuomo’s. Hillary Clinton doesn’t seem likely, but we don’t know how much control she still has over the DNC.

doesn’t seem likely, but we don’t know how much control she still has over the DNC. Michelle Obama is the longshot… unless she isn’t. The conspiracy theory mentality that often overcomes me says that if she is being positioned to come in and save the day, she would do so by adamantly opposing any notions of her jumping in. A reluctant candidate is the most endearing.

Replacing Biden before the convention would take a rule proposal and a quick vote by delegates. If he’s deemed unworthy due to Tara Reade or any other reason, they could insert whoever they want. I’d put a Biden nomination below 50% at this point.

