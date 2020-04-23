One of the hardest things to do for any lawmaker is to go against their own party and support a presidential candidate from the other party. That’s what Georgia state representative Vernon Jones did last week, and the repercussions were swift. He was called on by the Georgia Democratic Party to step down immediately.

Yesterday, he announced his intention to resign from office and leave his seat empty until November. Today, following an unexpected outpouring of support, Jones reversed his decision.

Yesterday, I announced my intentions to resign from my office. But shortly thereafter, the outpour of support I received was too great for me to ignore. I will not allow the Democrats to bully me into submission. I will not let them win. I will NOT resign. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/gR2MsU5Rb3 — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) April 23, 2020

The longtime lawmaker has become somewhat of an unofficial symbol of what the President has been able to accomplish in his first term. Many on the left, particularly the remnant of evangelical Democrats, have seen the benefits of having President Trump in the Oval Office. The decision to support him for a second term seems like a no-brainer for many who are paying attention.

In the past, there have been many defections, particularly in favor of incumbents. President Reagan famously pulled so many Democrats to his side that they became a long-lasting segment of the voting population: Reagan Democrats. Many Republicans supported President Clinton just as many Democrats supported President Bush.

Unfortunately for Jones, Trump Derangement Syndrome is strong. It is anathema for a Democratic lawmaker to switch sides to support President Trump. There were even more Republican lawmakers who were cozy with President Obama than there are Democrats willing to support President Trump. But that doesn’t reflect the voter base and Jones has reacted to them, not his own party leaders. His Tweet and video have been met with strong support from Republicans.

Hell yes, @RepVernonjones. But now you need to switch parties. https://t.co/wmS96ahTGz — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) April 23, 2020

Good news. I was upset to see you were. Don't worry. Keep speaking out. We got your 6 https://t.co/4johU0PB6Y — Stonewall Jackson (@1776Stonewall) April 23, 2020

You love to see it https://t.co/fbEQpWDxP7 — Jack Posobiec, IWO (@JackPosobiec) April 23, 2020

Thank you for demonstrating the courage of your convictions. https://t.co/XmLc9uAP4m — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 23, 2020

Most Democrats have been so blinded by party loyalty that willfully ignore or even attempt to downplay the positive leadership President Trump has had in America. Vernon Jones is the exception that should destroy the rule.

