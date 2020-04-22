If you haven’t had a good cringe moment in a while, just tune into the latest random thing former Vice President Joe Biden said. If you can find pretty much any clip of him speaking over the last couple of months, you’ll likely notice he isn’t the man he was just a year ago, let alone during his time as Vice President. It’s clear that his cognitive abilities are slipping dramatically, and Brit Hume held no punches telling Tucker Carlson last night that the presumed Democratic nominee is “senile.”

The two bantered back and forth about the dilemma this puts the Democratic Party in. They want to defeat President Trump at all costs, but they can’t believe Biden is their guy. The two Fox News personalities discussed New York Governor Andrew Cuomo as a possible replacement, but concluded that it would be hard to replace Biden at this stage. In reality, it wouldn’t be.

On this episode of the NOQ Report, we discussed how Biden could easily be replaced after-the-fact as well as before the convention. Whoever his VP pick is will be assumed by millions of Americans to be the actual president they’d be electing. Biden’s future isn’t looking good and being replaced by his Vice President should he win the election will be top of mind for voters.

But the more likely scenario to keep it “clean” is for the Democrats to replace Biden before or at the convention. Hume and Carlson say this is hard. It isn’t hard at all. The obvious answer to the Democrats’ dilemma is for Biden to accumulate enough delegates to win before the convention, then drop out. Some would wonder why he didn’t just do that before. The reason: Senator Bernie Sanders. The DNC needed someone, anyone to beat Sanders for the nomination and after billionaire Mike Bloomberg’s embarrassing debate failures, it became clear to the power brokers in the Democratic Establishment that Biden was the only one to do it.

They could leverage Biden with whatever dirt they have on him. Or, they could simply pressure by making a deal to help him and his family going forward if he would only drop out ahead of the convention. An emergency set of rules would be proposed and voted on by delegates, at which point they would insert whichever candidate they feel is best. It could be Cuomo. There is a chance it could be California Governor Gavin Newsom. Hillary Clinton is always lurking. And if Michelle Obama has secret presidential ambitions, then should would do just as she’s doing now: Deny. Swooping in reluctantly at the last minute would be a great look for her.

Leftist media may be taking offense to Brit Hume telling Tucker Carlson that Joe Biden is senile, but there’s on thing the media isn’t doing. They’re not denying the validity of the claim. Whether they’re stuck with Joe or not, he’s a big problem for them in November.

