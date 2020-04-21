The prospects of opening up the country and allowing millions of people to go back to work took great strides yesterday as both Georgia and Tennessee announced plans to partially reopen. Then, Vice President Mike Pence announced during the COVID-19 daily briefing that there are now enough tests and other equipment to expect phase 1 of the “Opening Up America Again” guidelines to launch soon.

Vice President @Mike_Pence says America has enough testing capacity today for every state in America to go to Phase One, if they meet the other criteria of 14 days of reduced #Coronavirus cases. pic.twitter.com/6wJjdCzhas — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) April 20, 2020

But there are naysayers, particularly among Democrats and mainstream media who seem strangely opposed to seeing the country begin its economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis. This is more than just an election play. This is about advancing radical progressive values and policies that promote prolonged authoritarianism.

There is a great need for America to push back against the left’s (and in some cases, the right’s) unambiguous desire to keep America closed down for as long as possible. There’s a huge difference between caution and oppression, but the left is playing it like it’s a fine line they’re having to tiptoe in order to keep Americans safe.

We have the capacity to systematically open up this nation’s economy, starting with those businesses and workers who are least at-risk and working our way from there. This needs to be done. The worst thing that can happen is that an overabundance of caution causes the solution to be worse than the problem.

In their second official podcast together, JD and Tammy Rucker examine the hope coming from the White House and some states around the country. But there will be challenges as Democrats and mainstream media try to keep us closed indefinitely.

Check out the future home of the NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.