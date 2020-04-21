Let’s just lay out the facts here: The emotional exploitation of a tragedy has no real purpose other than to implement another step to gun confiscation. This is why the liberty grabber leftists always keep their terms factually vague but emotionally charged. Consider the terms they use as well as the lies they parrot:

Doing something about guns

Stop the easy access to guns

Assault weapon bans

Military-style

Common sense gun control

Gun safety

Those are just some of the variations of the reactionary language used by the left in cynically exploiting other people’s pain for their political gain. They convey purely emotional ideas while being utterly meaningless.

Safety or “doing something” can mean just about anything. The terms assault weapon or military style are undefined and deliberately vague. Leftists use these terms because they are immeasurable so they can avoid being accountable when they fail to work and they can simply try something new under the same label.

How is this supposed to solve the problem?

The measures spawned from these phrases aren’t meant to work. They merely move the ball along to the goal of gun confiscation. This is easily illustrated with the following question “How is this supposed to solve the problem?” on any new liberty control measure. It is guaranteed that liberty grabber leftists won’t be able to fill in the blank with anything meaningful.

‘Universal’ background checks

These only impact the innocent. Criminals will always find a way to obtain a gun. Criminals, by definition, don’t obey the law. Thus, like all of the others, it won’t solve the problem. The only true purpose here is to assert government control over private property and set up for gun registration.

Liberty free [‘gun-free’] zones

This government control scheme only disarms the innocent, making it easier for mass murderers. This ‘solution’ is so absurd that even leftists refrain from trying to explain the purpose of these victim disarmament areas.

Bans on ‘assault weapons’

These only serve to take out certain sets of weapons while asserting government control over what you can or cannot have in the way of self-defense. Since they are undefined, this scam can be used to go after any and all types of weapons. They only impact the innocent, thus they also do not work as advertised.

Gun registration

Again, these only impact the innocent. The facile, non-functional excuse for these is that they will somehow, someway trace crime guns after the fact.

What they don’t explain is how these and the other restrictions on liberty will stop criminals from getting guns. This is because that isn’t the purpose here. The true purpose of a governmental permission requirement is to virtually confiscate guns.

Laws on reporting lost or stolen guns within a certain time frame

As is the case with the other examples, these do nothing to solve the problem. Leftists won’t be able to answer how any of these measures will stop criminals from getting guns, because that isn’t the purpose here.

They supposedly help tie up loose ends in a criminal case, but that isn’t the stated goal. Once again, the true purpose is to assert government control over private property.

Lies of the liberty grabber left:

‘No one is coming after your guns’

‘No one is talking about gun confiscation’

These are clearly lies of the highest order since the liberticidal left obsesses day and night over how to go after guns. The fact that the left has been talking about this for years has made it laughable that they would even bother parroting these lies.

So why do they maintain this obvious deception? Because they have no other choice. It is becoming obvious that none of those measures do any good. This is why they keep things vague and undefined. So when the miracle solutions don’t produce miracles, they can just come up with a new set. All meant to get to the same goal.

Leftists only have one goal and that is acquiring power

In the video, Colion Noir makes the point that the left only cares about grabbing power for themselves.

Leftists don’t care about the people or the children. They don’t care about ‘safety’ or common sense. Because if they did, they would look at what works and what doesn’t. As we’ve shown here and with the recent tragedy in Canada, liberty control clearly doesn’t work. That should be painfully evident.

Politics are defined as the actions and activities associated with government and the accumulation of power. Politicians are in it for the power, nothing more, nothing less.

More guns in the hands of the people means less power for the politicians. That is why those driven by a desire for power are obsessed with taking guns from the people.

Liberty control doesn’t work

The mass murder tragedy took place in a land with every dream measure of the liberty grabber left, and yet these failed as always to solve the problem. Now we will see the reason why the left parrots their ever vague talking points and lies.

Canada is at the end of the line of the leftist journey towards gun confiscation. None of the preliminary measures worked in the case of the tragedy – background checks, gun registration, etc. The mass murder still took place, once again showing that liberty control doesn’t work.

We can only guess what will happen next, but rest assured if they go for gun confiscation they will somehow claim it’s not gun confiscation.

