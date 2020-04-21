Is the coronavirus a major threat worth destroying the economy over or is it minor enough that we can allow immigrants to enter the country? That’s the contradiction the left will have to wrestle with following President Trump’s announcement that he’s suspending immigration temporarily.

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

On one hand, the leftists in politics and media believe they must support the idea of locking down the United States. The more damage they can do to voters, the more likely it is that they can beat President Trump. On the other hand, they are trying to figure out some way to defend legal immigration in spite of the risks of further coronavirus exposure. In other words, they have to say the coronavirus is bad enough to lock down the country but not serious enough to temporarily halt immigration.

Democrats: The coronavirus is scary. We need to keep America closed for a long time. (@realDonaldTrump halts all immigration) Democrats Now: The coronavirus isn't scary enough to prevent more potentially infected people from coming to America for healthcare. This is racist! — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) April 21, 2020

With the rise of the coronavirus hitting most nations around the country very hard, it behooves the American people that immigration be suppressed for now. But the partisan left wants immigrants to continue unabated, meaning they have to somehow downplay the risks of bringing more potentially infected people into the interior.

There’s another narrative they have to fight. Immigration and illegal immigration are both on the verge of spiking. Why? Could it be that the healthcare system Democrats claim is so terrible is coveted by those in other countries?

The sad truth is between mainstream media’s spin and the Democrats’ reliance on an uninformed voter base, they will try to have their cake and eat it too. They will push for the lockdown to continue AND they will push for immigration to resume.

