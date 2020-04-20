It’s unfortunate that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi isn’t running for President. The latest ad by the Trump campaign is nothing short of a masterclass in how to expose an unforced error by an opponent. But even though she’s not running for the highest office, her position as Speaker and the de facto leader of her party still hurts them.

When she decided to be interviewed in her home for The Late Late Show with James Corden, she should have feigned a somber tone. Despite the show’s comedic nature, the current situation with the coronavirus crisis should have prompted her to remain serious, at least on camera. But her true nature living in the bubble as a lifetime Washington DC power player came out. The Trump campaign took full advantage of her faux pas.

This ad was a masterpiece, one that will define Nancy Pelosi for the rest of her career. The decision to do the interview and how she handled it demonstrate the mentality of a woman who ripped up the State of the Union and impeached a President over nothing.

